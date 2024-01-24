Weather January 22 – February 4, 2024. What comes after the frosty days. ANM announces strong wind and a new wave of rain, sleet and snow

#Weather #January #February #frosty #days #ANM #announces #strong #wind #wave #rain #sleet #snow

The National Meteorological Administration issued the weather forecast for the next two weeks, between January 22 and February 4, 2024. ANM specialists announce changeable weather from one day to the next, a new wave of precipitation and strong wind in most areas of the country.

ANM issued on Monday, January 22, 2024, the weather forecast for the next two weeks.

“The interval January 22-26 will be characterized by significant thermal alternations from one day to the next. At the beginning of the week, the thermal values ​​will fall between -5 degrees in depressions and in areas with persistent fog and 8 degrees in the Western Hills. Wednesday and on Thursday temperatures will mark a slight increase in most areas of the country. The wind will intensify in the high mountain area with gusts of over 70…90 km/h, but also in the east, southwest and center of the country. The probability of precipitation will be higher between January 24-28 and after February 1. There will be quantitatively weak precipitation, especially in the form of snow in the mountains, sleet in Banat, Crisana, Maramureş, Transylvania, Moldova with precipitation,” explained Oscar Stanciu , Observatory weather editor.

Weather in Banat

The January 22-26 interval will be characterized by significant diurnal thermal alternations from one day to the next; the average maximum values ​​will be between 3 and 9 degrees, the coldest day being January 23. After January 26, the regional average highs will be 6 degrees until January 29, then until the end of the interval the variations from one day to another will be insignificant, with the average highs being 8 – 9 degrees. Lows will rise from an average of around -6 degrees on the night of January 22nd to around 2 degrees on January 25th, then the weather will go into a cooling process, and by January 30th they will drop to -3 degrees, on average. After the night of January 30th and until the end of the range, lows will gradually increase to average values ​​of 2 degrees on February 3rd and 4th.

The probability of precipitation will be higher between January 24-28 and after February 1.

Weather forecast in Crisana

The January 22-26 interval will be characterized by significant diurnal thermal alternations from one day to the next; the average maximum values ​​will be between 1 and 7 degrees, the coldest day being January 23. After January 26th, the regional average highs will be 4 degrees until January 30th, then until the end of the interval, day-to-day variations will be insignificant, with highs averaging 6-7 degrees.

The minimums will increase from averages of around -7 degrees on the night of January 22nd to 1 degree on January 25th, then the weather will enter a cooling process, then by January 30th, they will drop to to -4 degrees, on average. After the night of January 30 and until the end of the interval, the minimums will gradually increase, up to average values ​​of 1 – 2 degrees. The probability of precipitation will be higher between January 24-28 and February 1-4.

The weather in Transylvania

Starting from averages around 1 degree on the first day of the interval, the highs will increase slightly to 4 – 5 degrees on January 25th, then they will decrease to averages around 2 degrees, a value that will be of interest for the interval January 26-29. After January 29, the weather will enter a slight warming process, which will materialize by recording average maximum values ​​of 4 – 5 degrees at the end of the second forecast week.

Lows will rise from averages around -10 degrees in the first two nights of the range, to 0 degrees on January 25. After the night of January 25, the interval January 26-30 will be characterized by thermal alternations, with minimums falling between -6 and 0 degrees; the coldest nights being the night of January 27 and the nights of January 29 and 30. After January 30, the minimums will gradually increase, reaching -1…0 degrees at the end of the interval. The probability of precipitation will be higher between January 25-27 and February 2-4.

Weather forecast in Maramureș

The January 22-26 interval will be characterized by significant diurnal thermal alternations from one day to the next; the average maximum values ​​will be between 1 and 5 degrees, the coldest days being January 23 and 26. After January 26, the regional average highs will be 2 degrees until January 30, then by the end of the second forecast week highs will gradually increase to 4-5 degrees. The minimums will increase from averages around -8 degrees on the night of January 22, up to 1 degree on January 25, then there will be thermal alternations, but the tendency is to decrease thermal values, conditions in which until January 30, they they will drop to values ​​around -4 degrees, on average. After the night of January 30 and until the end of the interval, the lows will gradually increase, to average values ​​of 0 degrees.

The probability of precipitation will be higher between January 24-28 and February 1-4.

Weather in Moldova

Starting from averages around 1 degree on the first day of the interval, the maximums will gradually increase to 7 – 8 degrees on January 25th, then they will decrease to averages around 3 degrees, a value that will be of interest for the interval 26 -January 30. After January 30, the weather will enter a slight warming process that will materialize by recording average maximum values ​​of 7 – 8 degrees, at the end of the second forecast week. Lows will rise from averages of around -6 degrees in the first two nights of the range to 0 degrees on January 26. After the night of January 26, the interval January 27-30 will be characterized by thermal alternations, with minimums falling between -3 and -1 degrees. After January 30th, lows will gradually increase, reaching 0 degrees on average by the end of the second forecast week.

The probability of precipitation will be higher between January 25-28.

Weather forecast in Dobrogea

Average highs will increase to values ​​around 9 degrees on January 25th, starting from 2 degrees on the first day of the forecast range, then dropping to 4-5 degrees on January 30th. After January 30, the weather will enter a warming process that will materialize by recording average values ​​of 9 – 10 degrees at the end of the second forecast week. Lows will generally follow a similar path to highs, so they will rise to 1-2 degrees on January 26, starting at -4 degrees on the first night of the interval, then dropping to -2 degrees by nightfall of January 30. After the night of January 30, lows will gradually increase, with lows around 2C on average by the end of the second forecast week.

The probability of precipitation will be higher between January 25-27.

Weather in Muntenia

Starting from averages around 1 degree on the first day of the interval, the maximums will gradually increase to 9 degrees on January 25, then they will decrease to averages around 5 degrees, a value that will be of interest for the interval 27-29 January. After January 29, the weather will enter a slight warming process that will materialize by recording average maximum values ​​around 10 degrees, at the end of the second forecast week. Lows will rise from averages around -9…-8 degrees in the first two nights of the range, to 0 degrees on January 26. After the night of January 26, between January 27-30, the thermal changes will be insignificant, the minimum values ​​will be -4…-3 degrees. After January 30th, lows will gradually increase, reaching 0 – 1 degree on average by the end of the second forecast week.

The chance for precipitation will be reduced.

Weather forecast in Oltenia

Average highs will rise to values ​​around 10 degrees on January 25th, starting at 1 degree on the first day of the forecast range, then dropping to 6 degrees on January 30. After January 30, the weather will enter a warming process, which will materialize by recording average values ​​around 10 degrees at the end of the second forecast week. The lows will generally have a similar path to the highs, so they will increase to 2 degrees on January 26th, starting from -8 degrees for the first two nights of the interval, then they will drop until the night of January 30th to -4 degrees.

After the night of January 30, lows will gradually increase, with lows around 2C on average by the end of the second forecast week.

The chance for precipitation will be reduced.

Mountain weather

Maximums will decrease from averages around 0 degrees on the first day of the interval to -5 degrees on January 26, then they will rise again to 0 degrees on January 31, a value that will then remain of interest until end of second forecast week. In the interval January 22-25, the minimums will be between -10 and -4 degrees, the coldest night being the first night in the interval. After the night of January 25, lows will drop to -9 degrees on average on January 28, then by the end of the second forecast week they will rise to average values ​​around -4 degrees. The chance for precipitation will be high between January 25-29, then again after February 2.

