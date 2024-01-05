Weather January 8 – February 5, 2024. Snow and frost over Romania, from next week. Minimum temperatures could drop to minus 15 degrees

#Weather #January #February #Snow #frost #Romania #week #Minimum #temperatures #drop #degrees

The National Meteorological Administration issued the weather forecast for the next four weeks, between January 8 and February 5, 2024. According to ANM specialists, after the “spring” of this weekend, winter returns in force next week.

By the Observator editorial team on 05.01.2024, 08:26

ANM meteorologists issued on Friday, January 5, the weather forecast for the next four weeks, between January 8 and February 5, 2024. Thus, after the “spring” of this weekend, winter returns in full force in Romania, starting next week.

“An extremely cold air mass from the north of the continent will influence the geographical space of our country during the next week. Thus, the weather will cool sharply in all regions, becoming frosty at night in the northeast and locally in the center. In Moldova and in snow will predominate in the mountainous areas, in Muntenia and Dobrogea the precipitation will gradually turn into sleet and snow. The wind will intensify in the eastern half of the territory and in some places, with lower speeds, and in the other areas, amplifying the feeling of cold. The maximum temperatures will fall between -6 degrees in the north of Moldova and 2…3 degrees in Oltenia and on the coast. The nights will become colder and colder with minimum values ​​that will be between -15 and -2 degrees, with the lowest temperatures in the depressions and in the north of Moldova,” explained Oscar Stanciu, Observator weather editor.

Weather January 8 – 15, 2024

The thermal values ​​will be lower than the specific ones for this week, throughout the territory of Romania, but with a more pronounced negative thermal deviation in the northeastern and southeastern regions. The rainfall regime will be deficient in the western, central regions, but especially in the northwestern ones, but also slightly surplus, locally, in the southern and northeastern regions, and otherwise it will be close to the normal one for this interval.

Weather forecast January 15 – 22, 2024

Average temperatures will be generally close to normal for this period in most of the territory, lower in the extreme north-east of the country and slightly higher in the extreme south-east. Precipitation amounts will be excess in all regions, but especially in the western and northwestern ones.

Weather 22 – 29 January 2024

The average air temperature will have values ​​slightly lower than normal for this interval, throughout the country, but especially in the northeastern regions.

The rainfall regime will be locally deficient in the western and north-western regions, and otherwise it will be close to normal for this period.

Weather forecast January 29 – February 5, 2024

Except for the central regions, where the average temperatures will be close to normal, the average thermal values ​​will be slightly below those specific for this week, especially in the east and northeast of the territory.

Precipitation amounts will be close to normal for this range, across the country.

