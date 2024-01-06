Weather latest news | Storm in 2 regions! Showers in 3 regions! What is the weather like today, January 6? Weather Ankara, Istanbul, Izmir, Bursa

Weather latest news | Storm in 2 regions! Showers in 3 regions! What is the weather like today, January 6? Weather Ankara, Istanbul, Izmir, Bursa

According to the latest information received from Meteorology, showers are expected in the Marmara, Aegean and Mediterranean regions today. Temperatures that are within seasonal norms in the east are above normal in the west. It is stated that the speed of the wind blowing from the southeast in the west of the coastal Aegean and Marmara will reach 70 km per hour. Here are the expected temperatures and weather conditions in our provinces…

Entry: 06.01.2024 – 07:23 Update: 06.01.2024 – 07:28

According to the latest evaluations made by the General Directorate of Meteorology, it is estimated that our country will be partly and slightly cloudy in general, in time the western regions will be very cloudy in places, and after the evening hours, the west of Marmara and the Coastal Aegean will experience showers and occasionally thunderstorms. Occasional haze and fog are expected in the inner and eastern parts of the country in the morning and at night. Time: Between 18.00-24.00, showers are predicted in Izmir, Muğla, Antalya and Çanakkale.

Also Read:  Code orange in northwest due to very heavy wind gusts during storm Henk | Domestic

