WEATHER- Madagascar spared by the next cyclone

The future Belai in the North of the Mascarenes.

Madagascar can breathe. The next cyclone which will form in the Indian Ocean in the coming days will not affect the Big Island. “The system is a little far from Madagascar. These are the sister islands that may be affected,” said Lovandrainy Ratovoarison, forecaster with the weather forecast service in Ampandrianomby, yesterday. Cycloneoi.com indicates, “even if the scenario of a direct impact on the east coast (of Madagascar) seems the least likely, this hypothesis is not yet completely excluded. The influence on the weather remains uncertain and depends on the trajectory as well as the intensity of the phenomenon. An acceleration of the southerly wind could be observed from Sunday on the East coast. The forecast will be refined gradually, depending on the progress of events.”

A tropical storm is expected to form north of the Mascarenes on Saturday or Sunday. The trajectory of the future Belai would be parabolic, but nothing is yet precise, until yesterday. It may move towards the South, or towards the South-West. All scenarios would show a low risk of impact on eastern Madagascar.

Miangalya Ralitera