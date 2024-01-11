WEATHER- Madagascar spared by the next cyclone

The future Belai in the North of the Mascarenes.

Madagascar can breathe. The next cyclone which will form in the Indian Ocean in the coming days will not affect the Big Island. “The system is a little far from Madagascar. These are the sister islands that may be affected,” said Lovandrainy Ratovoarison, forecaster with the weather forecast service in Ampandrianomby, yesterday. Cycloneoi.com indicates, “even if the scenario of a direct impact on the east coast (of Madagascar) seems the least likely, this hypothesis is not yet completely excluded. The influence on the weather remains uncertain and depends on the trajectory as well as the intensity of the phenomenon. An acceleration of the southerly wind could be observed from Sunday on the East coast. The forecast will be refined gradually, depending on the progress of events.”

A tropical storm is expected to form north of the Mascarenes on Saturday or Sunday. The trajectory of the future Belai would be parabolic, but nothing is yet precise, until yesterday. It may move towards the South, or towards the South-West. All scenarios would show a low risk of impact on eastern Madagascar.

Miangalya Ralitera

Also Read:  Hong Kong Police Offer Bounty to Pursue Democracy Activists Who Fleeed Overseas - Controversial - Bloomberg

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Collective food poisoning: notifiable diseases
Collective food poisoning: notifiable diseases
Posted on
London Police Investigate War Crimes Committed by Israel in Gaza
London Police Investigate War Crimes Committed by Israel in Gaza
Posted on
Denmark finds the right medicines to heal the economy
Denmark finds the right medicines to heal the economy
Posted on
It doesn’t matter what kind of cereal you pick up from the shelf
It doesn’t matter what kind of cereal you pick up from the shelf
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports TECH Ukraine union USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News