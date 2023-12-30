#Weather #day #Snow #Sea #Japan #side #Years #Day #cold #winds #Pacific #side #rain #day #Kyushu #Tohoku #weather #forecaster #Tomomi #Yoshida #December #Japan #Weather #Association #tenki.jp

Weather on the third day: Snow on the Sea of ​​Japan side on New Year’s Day, cold winds on the Pacific side as well, rain on the third day from Kyushu to Tohoku (weather forecaster Tomomi Yoshida December 30, 2023) – Japan Weather Association tenki.jp

Weather on the 3rd: Snow on the Sea of ​​Japan side on New Year’s Day, cold winds on the Pacific Ocean side, Rain on the 3rd day from Kyushu to Tohoku

Here are the key points about the weather for the first three days. On New Year’s Day, there will be a temporary winter-like atmospheric pressure pattern, with snow on the Sea of ​​Japan side of Hokkaido and Tohoku, and rain and snow on the Hokuriku region. There is a risk of heavy snow in mountainous areas from the night of New Year’s Eve until dawn on New Year’s Day. The weather will be calm on the 2nd, but it will rain in places from Kyushu to Tohoku on the 3rd.

January 1st (Monday: New Year’s Day) Temporary winter-like atmospheric pressure distribution

On January 1st (Monday: New Year’s Day), there will be a temporary winter-like atmospheric pressure pattern.

Snow is falling on the Japan Sea side of Hokkaido and Tohoku, and the snow is expected to become heavier in some places in the morning. In Hokuriku, it will rain in many places along the coast, but it will snow mainly along the mountains. There is a risk of heavy snow in the mountainous areas of Hokuriku from the night of the 31st (Sunday: New Year’s Eve) to the dawn of January 1st (Monday: New Year’s Day). If you are planning to visit the sun, please pay close attention to the latest information and consider changing your plans. It will rain from the northern Kinki region to the San’in region, mainly in the morning. Atmospheric conditions are extremely unstable, and you should be careful of strong wind gusts that can cause lightning strikes and tornadoes.

The Pacific side is mostly sunny, and there are many places where you can see the first sunrise of the year.

Maximum temperatures are likely to be around or below normal in many places. The monsoon winds will blow strongly and it will feel colder than the temperature numbers. Please be sure to take precautions against the cold when going out for New Year’s visit.

2nd (Tuesday) Calm weather

On the 2nd (Tuesday), the winter-like atmospheric pressure pattern will loosen, and the area around Honshu will be covered in high pressure.

The snow on the Sea of ​​Japan side is also weakening, and there are likely to be some sunny spells. It will be mostly sunny on the Pacific side. The wind has weakened, and it looks like it will be the calmest weather in three days.

Maximum temperatures will be around or above normal, and the sun will feel warm during the day.

3rd (Wednesday) Rain in places from Kyushu to Tohoku

On the 3rd (Wednesday), a trough of atmospheric pressure will pass near Japan.

It looks like it will rain from Kyushu to Tohoku on the Sea of ​​Japan side. It will rain in places on the Pacific side as well. It looks like you’ll need rain gear for your outing.

Maximum temperatures will be at or above normal. Although it’s not very cold for this time of year, the lack of sunlight makes the air feel cool. Please stay warm.

Latest articles (weather forecaster)

Related Links