Weather report. Snowfall in the Atlas and the Rif, scattered rain in some of the Kingdom’s provinces this Friday, December 5

#Weather #report #Snowfall #Atlas #Rif #scattered #rain #Kingdoms #provinces #Friday #December

– Sometimes stormy rains in the North-West, the Saïss, the High and Middle Atlas, the Oriental, the Rif and the Mediterranean shore.

– Scattered light rain in the central regions north of Essaouira.

– Snowfall in the High and Middle Atlas, the Rif and the high plateaus above 1,800 m.

– Quite strong to strong wind gusts over the Atlas, the Oriental, the Rif, the Saïss, the Mediterranean and the Tangier region.

– Misty formations on the central and northern coasts of the southern provinces.

– Minimum temperatures of around -01/05°c in the Atlas, 05/10°c in the Rif, the Oriental and the South-East and 10/16°c everywhere else.

– Maximum temperatures of around 10/17°c in the Atlas, the Rif and the North-West, 16/22°c in the Mediterranean, the Oriental, the South-East, the northern plains in the West of the High Atlas and near the northern and central coasts, 25/32° in the southern provinces and 21/26°c elsewhere.

– Temperatures falling across the board.

– Slightly rough to rough seas in the Mediterranean and on the Strait, rough to rough seas north of Sidi Ifni and slightly rough to rough seas to the south.

Here are the minimum and maximum temperatures forecast by the General Directorate of Meteorology for Friday January 5, 2024:

– Oujda: min 07°C; max 15°C

– Bouarfa: min 02°C; max 14°C

– Al Hoceima: min 11°C; max 14°C

– Tetouan: min 9°C; max 14°C

– Sebta: min 10°C; max 15°C

– Mellilia: min 12°C; max 16°C

– Tanger: min 12°C; max 16°C

– Kenitra: min 11°C; max 17°C

– Rabat: min 11°C; max 17°C

– Casablanca: min 10°C; max 17°C

– El Jadida: min 09°C; max 18°C

– Settat: min 07°C; max 16°C

– Safi: min 11°C; max 19°C

– Khouribga: min 04°C; max 13°C

– Béni Mellal: min 06°C; max 15°C

– Marrakech: min 08°C; max 15°C

– Meknès: min 06°C; max 12°C

– Fez: min 07°C; max 13°C

– Ifrane: min 00°C; max 07°C

– Taounate: min 06°C; max 13°C

– Errachidia: min 03°C; max 21°C

– Ouarzazate: min 03°C; max 19°C

– Agadir: min 11°C; max 24°C

– Essaouira: min 14°C; max 21°C

– Laâyoune: min 14°C; max 25°C

– Es-Smara: min 12°C; max 24°C

– Dakhla: min 16°C; max 23°C

– Aousserd: min 15°C; max 30°C

– Lagouira: min 18°C; max 28°C

– Midelt: min 03°C; max 09°C

By Le360 (with MAP)

01/05/2024 at 06:00 a.m., updated 01/05/2024 at 06:00 a.m.