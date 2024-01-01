WEATHER Spring weather this week; temperatures drop to normal for the period, starting next week

#WEATHER #Spring #weather #week #temperatures #drop #normal #period #starting #week
Spring weather will continue to be present throughout this week in most regions, but from next week the thermal values will decrease and reach those close to the calendar normal, during which the probability of precipitation will be high for almost the entire forecast interval , emerges from the data published on Monday by the National Meteorological Administration (ANM), for the interval January 1 – 14, 2024.
Weather station Photo: Rechitan Sorin | Dreamstime.com
In Banat, during the first week, the thermal values will remain above the norms specific to the beginning of January, with average maximums of 9 – 12 degrees and minimums of 2 – 5 degrees. In the second half of the interval, the air temperature will tend to decrease to values close to the norms of the period, with regional averages of daytime values generally from 0 to 3 degrees and of night values between -6 and -2 degrees. The probability of precipitation will be higher between January 4 and 10.
In Crisana, until the end of the first week, the air temperature will be maintained at values above the norms of the period, with average maximums of 8 – 12 degrees and minimums between 2 and 5 degrees. Afterwards, the air temperature will tend to decrease to values close to the norms, with average maximums generally of 0 – 2 degrees, respectively of minimums from -6 to -4 degrees. There will be precipitation, with greater probability between January 4 and 10.
In Transylvania, in the first half of the forecast interval, the thermal values will still be above those specific to the period. Average highs will range between 6 and 9 degrees, while lows will fall between -2 and 3 degrees. After this episode, the air temperature will decrease to values close to the norms, with average daytime values generally from -3 degrees to 1 degree and nighttime values between -10 and -5 degrees. Precipitation will occur, with greater probability, between January 4 and 11.
In Maramureş, until the end of this week, the air temperature will be maintained at values above the norms of the period, with average maximums of 7 – 9 degrees and minimums of 2 – 5 degrees. Afterwards, the air temperature will tend to decrease to values close to the norms, with maximum averages generally from -2 degrees to 1 degree, as well as minimums between -8 and -5 degrees. The probability of precipitation will be higher between January 2 and 9.
In Moldova, in the first half of the interval, the thermal values will characterize a much warmer weather for this period, with average maximums of 6 – 11 degrees and minimums of 0 – 5
degrees. Then, the air temperature will decrease to values close to the norms, with average daytime values generally between -4 degrees and 1 degree, and nighttime values from -9 to -5 degrees. The probability of precipitation will be higher especially around January 7 and 8.
In Dobrogea, in the first week, the thermal values will remain above the norms specific to the beginning of January. Thus, the highs will oscillate between 9 and 13 degrees. while the minimums will fall between 3 and 5 degrees. In the second half of the interval, the air temperature will tend to decrease to values close to the norms of the period, with regional averages of daytime values generally between -1 degree and 3 degrees and of night values between -6 and -2 degrees. The probability of precipitation will be higher between January 7 and 11.
In Muntenia, during the first week, the thermal values will remain above the norms specific to the period, with average maximums of up to 13 degrees, respectively minimums from 0 to 4 degrees. During the next week, the air temperature will tend to decrease to values close to the norms of the period, with regional averages of daytime values between -1 degree and 4 degrees, and of night values from -8 to -3 degrees. The probability of precipitation will be higher between January 7 and 11.
In Oltenia, until the middle of the interval, the thermal values will characterize a much warmer weather for this period, with average maximums of 9 – 13 degrees and minimums of 0 – 4
degrees. Afterwards, the air temperature will decrease to values close to the norms, with daytime average values generally of 0 – 4 degrees and nighttime values between -8 and -4 degrees. The probability of precipitation will be higher between January 7-11.
In the mountains, in the first part of the analyzed interval, the thermal values will still be above the norms of the period, and the maximums will be between 1 degree and 4 degrees, while the night values will oscillate between -4 degrees and -1 degree. From next week, the air temperature will be decreasing and will reach values close to the date on the calendar, with daytime average values generally between -8 and -3 degrees and nighttime values from -14 to -8 degrees. The probability of rainfall will be high almost throughout the interval, but especially between January 4 and 10.
source: Agerpres