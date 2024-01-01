WEATHER Spring weather this week; temperatures drop to normal for the period, starting next week

#WEATHER #Spring #weather #week #temperatures #drop #normal #period #starting #week

Spring weather will continue to be present throughout this week in most regions, but from next week the thermal values ​​will decrease and reach those close to the calendar normal, during which the probability of precipitation will be high for almost the entire forecast interval , emerges from the data published on Monday by the National Meteorological Administration (ANM), for the interval January 1 – 14, 2024.

Weather station Photo: Rechitan Sorin | Dreamstime.com

In Banat, during the first week, the thermal values ​​will remain above the norms specific to the beginning of January, with average maximums of 9 – 12 degrees and minimums of 2 – 5 degrees. In the second half of the interval, the air temperature will tend to decrease to values ​​close to the norms of the period, with regional averages of daytime values ​​generally from 0 to 3 degrees and of night values ​​between -6 and -2 degrees. The probability of precipitation will be higher between January 4 and 10.

In Crisana, until the end of the first week, the air temperature will be maintained at values ​​above the norms of the period, with average maximums of 8 – 12 degrees and minimums between 2 and 5 degrees. Afterwards, the air temperature will tend to decrease to values ​​close to the norms, with average maximums generally of 0 – 2 degrees, respectively of minimums from -6 to -4 degrees. There will be precipitation, with greater probability between January 4 and 10.

In Transylvania, in the first half of the forecast interval, the thermal values ​​will still be above those specific to the period. Average highs will range between 6 and 9 degrees, while lows will fall between -2 and 3 degrees. After this episode, the air temperature will decrease to values ​​close to the norms, with average daytime values ​​generally from -3 degrees to 1 degree and nighttime values ​​between -10 and -5 degrees. Precipitation will occur, with greater probability, between January 4 and 11.

In Maramureş, until the end of this week, the air temperature will be maintained at values ​​above the norms of the period, with average maximums of 7 – 9 degrees and minimums of 2 – 5 degrees. Afterwards, the air temperature will tend to decrease to values ​​close to the norms, with maximum averages generally from -2 degrees to 1 degree, as well as minimums between -8 and -5 degrees. The probability of precipitation will be higher between January 2 and 9.

In Moldova, in the first half of the interval, the thermal values ​​will characterize a much warmer weather for this period, with average maximums of 6 – 11 degrees and minimums of 0 – 5

degrees. Then, the air temperature will decrease to values ​​close to the norms, with average daytime values ​​generally between -4 degrees and 1 degree, and nighttime values ​​from -9 to -5 degrees. The probability of precipitation will be higher especially around January 7 and 8.

In Dobrogea, in the first week, the thermal values ​​will remain above the norms specific to the beginning of January. Thus, the highs will oscillate between 9 and 13 degrees. while the minimums will fall between 3 and 5 degrees. In the second half of the interval, the air temperature will tend to decrease to values ​​close to the norms of the period, with regional averages of daytime values ​​generally between -1 degree and 3 degrees and of night values ​​between -6 and -2 degrees. The probability of precipitation will be higher between January 7 and 11.

In Muntenia, during the first week, the thermal values ​​will remain above the norms specific to the period, with average maximums of up to 13 degrees, respectively minimums from 0 to 4 degrees. During the next week, the air temperature will tend to decrease to values ​​close to the norms of the period, with regional averages of daytime values ​​between -1 degree and 4 degrees, and of night values ​​from -8 to -3 degrees. The probability of precipitation will be higher between January 7 and 11.

In Oltenia, until the middle of the interval, the thermal values ​​will characterize a much warmer weather for this period, with average maximums of 9 – 13 degrees and minimums of 0 – 4

degrees. Afterwards, the air temperature will decrease to values ​​close to the norms, with daytime average values ​​generally of 0 – 4 degrees and nighttime values ​​between -8 and -4 degrees. The probability of precipitation will be higher between January 7-11.

In the mountains, in the first part of the analyzed interval, the thermal values ​​will still be above the norms of the period, and the maximums will be between 1 degree and 4 degrees, while the night values ​​will oscillate between -4 degrees and -1 degree. From next week, the air temperature will be decreasing and will reach values ​​close to the date on the calendar, with daytime average values ​​generally between -8 and -3 degrees and nighttime values ​​from -14 to -8 degrees. The probability of rainfall will be high almost throughout the interval, but especially between January 4 and 10.

source: Agerpres