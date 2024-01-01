WEATHER until January 14th. When it gets colder and rainy or snowy periods. ANM forecast for two weeks

#WEATHER #January #14th #colder #rainy #snowy #periods #ANM #forecast #weeks

The National Meteorological Administration (ANM) presented the weather forecast for the next two weeks, in regions of the country.

It will continue to be warmer than usual this week.

From next week, temperatures are dropping and approaching the normal for the period.

NEW YEAR MESSAGES 2024: HUNDREDS OF NEW YEAR WISHES, CONGRATULATIONS SMS. Beautiful NEW YEAR’S 2024 MESSAGES

There will be periods of rain and snow, especially after January 4.

Weather in Transylvania, January 1-14, 2024

In the first half of the interval, the thermal values ​​will still be above those specific to the period.

There will be average highs of 6-9 degrees and lows of -2-3 degrees.

Afterwards, the air temperature will decrease to values ​​close to the norms.

Average daytime values ​​will generally be -3…-1 degrees and night values ​​-10…-5 degrees.

There will be precipitation, with a higher probability between January 4-11.

Mountain weather, January 1-14, 2024

Until the middle of the interval, the thermal values ​​will still be above the norms of the period

averages of highs of 1-4 degrees and lows of -4…-1 degrees.

Afterwards, the air temperature will decrease to values ​​close to the norms

averages of daytime values ​​in general of -8…-3 degrees and of night values ​​of -14…-8 degrees.

The chance for precipitation will be high throughout most of the range, but especially between January 4-10.

Weather in Banat, January 1-14, 2024

In the first week, the thermal values ​​will remain above the norms specific to the beginning of January

average highs of 9-12 degrees and lows of 2-5 degrees.

In the second half of the interval, the air temperature will tend to decrease to values ​​close to the norms of the period

regional averages of daytime values ​​generally of 0-3 degrees and of nighttime values ​​of -6…-2 degrees.

Precipitation will be more likely between January 4-10.

Weather in Crisana, January 1-14, 2024

Until the end of the first week, the air temperature will remain at values ​​above the norms of the period

average highs of 8-12 degrees and lows of 2-5 degrees.

Afterwards, the air temperature will tend to decrease to values ​​close to the norms

averages of maximums generally of 0-2 degrees and of minimums of -6…-4 degrees.

There will be precipitation, with a higher probability between January 4-10.

Weather in Maramureș, January 1-14, 2024

Until the end of the first week, the air temperature will remain at values ​​above the norms of the period

average highs of 7-9 degrees and lows of 2-5 degrees.

Afterwards, the air temperature will tend to decrease to values ​​close to the norms

averages of maximums generally of -2…-1 degree and of minimums of -8…-5 degrees.

The probability of precipitation will be higher between January 2-9.

Weather in Moldova, January 1-14, 2024

In the first half of the interval, the thermal values ​​will characterize much warmer weather for this period

averages of highs of 6-11 degrees and lows of 0-5 degrees.

Afterwards, the air temperature will decrease to values ​​close to the norms

averages of daytime values ​​in general of -4…-1 degree and of night values ​​of -9…-5 degrees.

The probability of precipitation will be higher especially around January 7th and 8th.

Weather in Dobrogea, January 1-14, 2024

In the first week, the thermal values ​​will remain above the norms specific to the beginning of January

average highs of 9-13 degrees and lows of 3-5 degrees.

In the second half of the interval, the air temperature will tend to decrease to values ​​close to the norms of the period

regional averages of daytime values ​​generally of -1-3 degrees and of nighttime values ​​of -6…-2 degrees.

The probability of precipitation will be higher between January 7-11.

Weather in Muntenia, January 1-14, 2024

In the first half of the interval, the thermal values ​​will remain above the norms specific to the period

averages of highs of 9-13 degrees and lows of 0-4 degrees.

In the second week, the air temperature will tend to decrease to values ​​close to the norms of the period

regional averages of daytime values ​​in general of -1…-4 degrees and of night values ​​of -8…-3 degrees.

The probability of precipitation will be higher between January 7-11.

Weather in Oltenia, January 1-14, 2024

Until the middle of the interval, the thermal values ​​will characterize a much warmer weather for this period

averages of highs of 9-13 degrees and lows of 0-4 degrees.

Afterwards, the air temperature will decrease to values ​​close to the norms

average daytime values ​​generally of 0-4 degrees and nighttime values ​​of -8…-4 degrees.

The probability of precipitation will be higher between January 7-11.

The warmest month is January

January 2023 was the warmest January in the history of meteorological measurements in Romania.

This month, the maximum monthly temperature was exceeded at 72 meteorological stations”, say the meteorologists.

January is the winter month characterized, in general, by the lowest minimum temperature values.

This fact is caused by the persistence of polar continental air masses covering the eastern half of Europe during this period.

But it is a month in which temperatures over 18-20 degrees Celsius can also be recorded, according to the climatic characterization of the first month of the year, published by the National Meteorological Administration (ANM).

The absolute minimum temperature of January is also the absolute minimum temperature in Romania

minus 38.5 degrees Celsius

The absolute maximum of the month is 22.5 degrees.

The situation by region

“From the data recorded in the period 1961-2023 at the meteorological stations in the network of the National Meteorological Administration, it can be seen that in January the air temperature values ​​are negative throughout the country

with the exception of small areas located along the Black Sea coast and in the southwest of Banat.

In the intra- and extra-Carpathian area, the average temperature values ​​are between -4 and 0 degrees Celsius.

They are slightly higher, -2 and 0 degrees, in the south and west of the country and somewhat lower, with values ​​between -4 and -2 degrees Celsius, in Moldova and the center of the country.

In the Subcarpathian and Low Carpathian areas, the averages are between -6 and -4 Celsius. In the high Carpathian area and in the intramontane depressions in eastern Transylvania, the temperature drops to -8 degrees Celsius.

At altitudes higher than 1,800 meters even below -10 degrees Celsius”, state the ANM specialists.

When it was the coldest

The absolute minimum January temperature of -38.5 degrees Celsius was recorded in Bod, in Brasov county, on January 25, 1942.

On the same date, absolute minimums of January were also recorded in Alexandria (34.8 degrees Celsius) and in Târgu Mures (-32.8 degrees Celsius).

Very low minimum temperatures were also recorded on January 14, 1985

-38.4 degrees Celsius, at Miercurea Ciuc

On January 13, 1985, it was at Intorsura Buzăului (-35.5 degrees Celsius).

January 1963 was also a very cold month, with very low absolute minimum values ​​being recorded in Joseni, -38 degrees Celsius on January 18, Craiova (Balta Verde), -35.5 degrees on January 25, Timisoara, -35.3 degrees Celsius on January 24, and Cluj, -34.2 degrees Celsius on January 23.

According to ANM, the years in which the most absolute minimums were recorded in Romania, for the month of January, were: 1942, 1963, 1985 and 1987. The top years with the coldest Januarys are: 1963, 1964, 1969, 1985, 2017, etc.

Years with warmer January

“Even if January is a very frosty month, the maximum temperature can be above 18-20 degrees Celsius.

Years with the most absolute maximum temperatures for this month were: 1984, 1988, 1993, 2001, 2002, 2007, 2023.

The absolute maximum temperature of January in Romania is 22.5 degrees Celsius and was recorded at Turnu Măgurele, on January 18, 2023″, mention the ANM specialists.

In the top of the years with the warmest January months are: 1983, 1988, 1994, 2007, 2014, 2023.

Rainfall in January

As for the precipitation regime in January, it is reduced even if the cloudiness is accentuated in this month and the sky remains covered for days on end.

From the data recorded between 1961 and 2023 at the weather stations in the ANM network, it can be seen that, overall, the average monthly amounts are higher in the western half of the country than in the eastern half.

The lowest amounts of precipitation, between 21 and 30 mm, are recorded in the east and center of the country.

In the Danube Delta, they decrease, in contact with the sea, to less than 20 mm.

In the plain and hilly area in the west of the country, as well as in most of the Romanian Plain, the monthly amount of precipitation is, in general, 30-40 mm.

The highest values, over 50 mm, are specific to the high mountain areas in the north of the Eastern Carpathians, in the Apuseni Mountains and the southwest of the Southern Carpathians, where they can exceed 75 mm in isolation.

“The monthly amount of precipitation, absolute maximum, from January, recorded at meteorological stations in Romania, is 395.4 mm, at Vlădeasa 1800, in 1976”, says ANM.

The most absolute maximums of the monthly amount of precipitation were recorded in the years: 1963, 1966, 1976. In the top of the years with the rainiest January months are: 1966, 1976, 1979, 2021, 2023, etc. Among the years with the driest Januarys are 1964, 1989, 1991, 1997, 2020, etc.

Also, the maximum monthly amount of precipitation that fell in 24 hours, the absolute maximum, recorded at meteorological stations in Romania, is 126 mm (Vf. Ţarcu, January 2, 1966).

The latest articles on alba24