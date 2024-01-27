Web professions offer thousands of jobs

Web careers interest young people.

Web professions are booming. This is a solution to combat youth unemployment.

to seize. Web professions create thousands of jobs. An outsourcing company in Madagascar would hire three hundred to five hundred employees per year. “We can, therefore, imagine that the ten or so outsourcing companies and digital service companies in Madagascar offer numerous job opportunities every year,” underlined Lalatiana Rakotondrazafy, Minister of Technical Education. and professional training yesterday, during the official launch of the first wave of training on web professions.

What is even more interesting in this field is the diversity of the profiles sought. Developers, web designers, flashers, webmasters, customer relations specialists, marketing specialists, moderators, prospectors, editors, graphic designers, SEOs, integrators, data entry operators, all have their chance. There are, in fact, several sectors of activity in the web professions. It’s not just the call center, there is also web marketing, advertising writing, among others. Mastery of a foreign language, French or English, as well as IT is important for those who want to enter this field, in addition to their specialties.

Formation

Many positions would need to be filled, because not everyone who applies is hired. “Our young people cannot enter this profession because they do not have the required skills. Until now, there has been no qualifying training that prepared them to work in this field,” the minister continues. This training is free. It lasts a week.

Web professions are a solution to combat unemployment in Madagascar. They already employ fifteen thousand people. This is a boon for our young people, most of whom are unemployed. One thousand five hundred, for example, applied for this training offered by the Ministry of Technical Education and Vocational Training. But there are only two hundred places available for this first wave of training. This department reassures that this training will continue.

Miangalya Ralitera