Web Summit: Katherine Maher leaves leadership three months after taking office – Business

Katherine Maher leaves leadership months office

Katherine Maher took over as CEO of Web Summit in October last year, following the dismissal of Paddy Cosgrave, following statements he made about Israel. Three months later, the person responsible will leave the leadership, taking on the role of CEO of North American public radio NPR in March.

In a statement, the Web Summit organization states that Katherine Maher will step down as leader on March 1, but will continue to be part of the board of directors, in a non-executive role. According to the organization, Katherine Maher will also be present as CEO at the first Web Summit in Qatarwhich will take place between the 26th and 29th of February in Doha.

For the person responsible, the experience leading the Web Summit was positive, highlighting that, even in a short period, he saw the “determination, passion and creativity of the teams”. “While I am sad to step down from my role as CEO, I am excited to contribute in a different way as a member of the board of directors, continuing to work with the executive team through 2024,” says Katherine Maher.

The organization, which The search has already started for a new CEO to lead the team from Marchalso announces that Craig Becker, Web Summit’s Chief Events Officer, has been selected as one of the board’s new executive directorstaking over the role left by Chief Marketing Technology Officer Mike Sexton.

Remember that, during the last Web Summit in Lisbon, Katherine Maher had stated during her first press conference as CEO that she wanted to open the door to a new beginning for the technology and entrepreneurship summitwhich, in his view, should be a stage for dialogue, and not the center of conversations, in reference to the attention generated by Paddy Cosgrave’s departure.

Despite changes in leadership, the organization claims that more than 12,000 participants have already registered for the Web Summit Qatar, exceeding the initial expectation that pointed to 7,500. Confirmed speakers include comedian and presenter Trevor Noah; astronaut, founder and CEO of the Deep Space Initiative Sara Sabry; and also the co-founder and CEO of Replit Amjad Masad.

The organization also hopes to reach the mark of 30,000 participants in the next edition of Web Summit Rio, scheduled for April, and 40,000 at Collision, which will take place in June.

Editor’s note: the news has been updated with more information. (last update: 7:34 pm)