Webb – confirmation of the age and distance of the Maisie galaxy – Kosmonautix.cz

Much has changed in cosmology since the launch of the Webb Telescope in December 2021. So, above all, we were able to observe a large number of extremely distant galaxies. Many and record-breaking, there was even a fight for which of the observed galaxies would have the greatest redshift, and therefore the greatest distance. GLASS-z12 is currently winning this statistic, but we have many other promising candidates. Some objects have already been eliminated from the competition when it turned out that they were a little closer than it seemed, while others, on the contrary, are increasing. One of the constants is a galaxy with the special name of Maisie. Astronomers have recently confirmed the originally announced distance. Although it is not a record-breaking object, its distance is still enormous. Today we will take a closer look at this galaxy.

Observing deep space

Our current telescopes, including extremely advanced ones like Webb, will show galaxies from the early universe as little reddish blobs. Why reddish? These galaxies show an extreme redshift, which is an extension of the receiver-side wavelength. In their case, we are talking about a redshift (we mark it as z – that’s why GLASS-z12) between 10 and 13. This means that the wavelength of the radiation emitted by a particular distant galaxy on its way to us has been lengthened ten times (or thirteen times), in short, the number indicates how many times the wavelength she extended. Therefore, we usually see such distant galaxies in the infrared part of the spectrum, so as shown by JWST, for example, we would not see them, but it is a shift beyond the red wavelengths, so the color corresponds to something real.

The Maisie galaxy is no exception, it also appears to us as a tiny reddish blob, and it too has an extreme redshift. Although it may seem insignificant from the Webb perspective, it is actually an extremely interesting and important galaxy for astronomers and cosmologists. Similar to the number of other galaxies observed in the first months of the Webb telescope’s operation. There are three major projects working on cosmological topics at JWST, which have taken up the most observation time. These are the programs CEERS (Cosmic Evolution Early Release Science Survey), GLASS (Grism Lens-Amplified Survey from Space) and finally JADES (JWST Advanced Deep Extragalactic Survey).

All three of these major cosmological surveys have significant results. For example, GLASS holds the record for the most distant galaxy on record. You could counter and cite results from the JADES and UNCOVER projects, but it’s more complicated with them. UNCOVER (Ultradeep NIRSpec and NIRCam Observations Before the Epoch of Reionization) is another major program of the first cycle. Although he managed to find very distant galaxies, their redshift is not confirmed by a second independent observatory. In the case of objects from the JADES survey, it is speculated that they might not be galaxies, but dark stars. So GLASS actually holds the record for the most distant galaxy reliably confirmed. We already mentioned JADES. Finally, we have CEERS, which is the program that discovered the Maisie galaxy.

Project CEERS

In its first year, the Webb Telescope’s observing time was shared by a significant number of different projects focused on a wide range of research areas. But few of them were personally more interesting to me, or at least as interesting as the CEERS program, which took 77.2 hours of observation time in the first cycle. The lead scientist was Steven Finkelstein of the University of Texas at Austin, one of America’s most important institutions in physics, both teaching and research. As part of the observations, experts from this program used NIRCam, NIRSpec and MIRI instruments, thus observing in the near and mid-infrared radiation, and in addition to NIRISS, they also used all available instruments.

It was clear from the beginning that the results would be extremely interesting. They managed to discover the galaxy CEERS-93316, which was assigned a redshift of 16.4, and also CEERS-DSFG-1, where they even assumed a redshift of 18. This would mean that this galaxy existed in a universe only about 200 million years old. Later, the scientists behind the project managed to find the same few galaxies that are slightly less distant (but still extremely distant), but with supermassive black holes. We talked about three such discoveries in the sixth part of our series With Webb beyond the deep sky.

In addition to all of the above, the galaxy CEERS J141946.36+525632.8 was discovered as well. This name is really terrible, let’s remember our great not only science Jara Cimrman and what he said about the importance of easy to remember names. He would certainly not praise us for this truly horror name. However, to his delight, even the researchers of the CEERS project did not like this name, so in the end they renamed the galaxy Maisie, the name by which it is still known today and entered the history of astronomy with it.

Don’t know what to give a loved one for their birthday? How about a galaxy?

But why this name? That is the name of the daughter of CEERS project leader Steven Finkelstein. Coincidentally, astronomers found this galaxy on her birthday, when Maisie was nine years old. According to Finkelstein, his daughter is interested in astronomy and was very keen that her father name the galaxy discovered on her birthday after her. Finkelstein explained to her that, unfortunately, he could not do that, however, in private and among his colleagues, he titled the galaxy that way. Then it was time to write the article, and the next step was a discussion with astronomers from the CEERS team about how to label this particular galaxy in the text. They finally agreed that since everyone was calling her Maisie anyway, they would stick with that name.

Needless to say, to the great joy of nine-year-old Maisie. Well, if you’re wondering what to do to please your birthday offspring, Steven Finekelstein, I’m afraid you won’t come up that easy. In addition, Maisie thus joined the very small number of people after whom a galaxy is named. For reference, a galaxy or group of galaxies is named after the following people: Margaret Burbidge, Roger Clowes, Luis Campusano, Ralph Copeland, Philip Keenan, Benjamin Markarian, Robert Freedman, Carl Seyfert, Édouard Stephan, Paul Wild and Fritz Zwicky. So Maisie is the twelfth person and the second woman. However, she is the only non-astronomer on this list. And none of the others listed above were lucky enough to have their galaxy at age nine either.

Meaning of Maisie Galaxy

And what makes this particular galaxy so significant? Its redshift, as it was also proven by spectroscopic, and therefore more accurate, method, reaches a value of 11.44. In the first phase, we usually measure the redshift value of such distant objects photometrically. This method can be used for a wide range of objects and distances, and it can also be used for very weak sources. However, unfortunately, it is also quite error-prone. That’s why it sometimes happens that the photometrically determined redshift of 16 suddenly turns out to be 5 after review. That’s still a huge distance, don’t get me wrong, but it’s far from a record.

For that reason, it is advisable to confirm the measurement with a significantly more accurate spectroscopic method, simply by measuring the spectrum of the given object and then determining from the shift of the spectral lines how fast the galaxy is moving away from us and how far away it is. If it sounds simple, know that we need quite a lot of light to use this procedure, so unfortunately it cannot be used in all cases. We often have to rely on photometry, but we can’t always fully trust it. Spectroscopy has an order of magnitude smaller error. Especially for record galaxies, spectroscopic verification is required, we would not like to witness another similar embarrassment as with superluminal neutrinos in retrospect.

Also in the case of Maisie, photometry was first used, i.e. measuring the brightness of the galaxy on the images taken using a relatively small number of wide-frequency filters. From this it came out that the redshift of this galaxy is 11.8. However, due to the possible error, the experts decided to also use NIRSpec to determine the value by spectroscopic technique. So they detected the absorption or emission spectral lines of certain elements at specific wavelengths. This allowed them to reduce the redshift value. However, the difference is not as great as in other cases, but we got from 11.8 to 11.44. This value is spectroscopically verified and can therefore be taken as a given. If you are interested in the difference in the age of the galaxy, between redshifts 11.8 and 11.44, then know that it is several tens of millions of years.

Therefore, Maisie is missing something on GLASS-z12 with a redshift of 12.12 (verified by the ALMA radio telescope system in Chile), on the contrary, GN-z11 with a redshift of 10.60, the oldest galaxy found by the Hubble telescope (if we do not count various speculative spectroscopically unverified findings such as HD1) outperforms it quite significantly. A redshift of 11.44 corresponds to a distance of 13.4 billion light years, in other words this galaxy already existed when the universe was only 390 million years old. This makes it the second most distant galaxy yet confirmed.

If you were wondering where the Maiie galaxy is located, know that it is located in the constellation of the Shepherd (Boötes in Latin). This constellation is well known to us, it can be well observed even from the Czech Republic, for most of the year, and the brightest star in the northern sky, Arcturus, is also located here. However, of course you wouldn’t be able to see Maisie, even Webb has trouble with that, and this is a high-end, billion-dollar device. Maisie is so far away that it would be impossible to see it using other instruments, even if it was the Hubble telescope. Hubble is not big enough, more precisely, it does not have a large enough mirror diameter, and moreover, its frequency range does not reach deep enough into infrared radiation to be able to see such a distant object.

What did the young universe look like?

Webb is looking at the very limit of what is possible. Thanks to it, we can see how young galaxies formed and evolved in the first million years of their existence. The universe at that time was much smaller than it is today (at least the observable universe), so everything in it was closer to each other and more compressed. As a result, the environment back then was also significantly more active than today. Galaxies collided and merged very often. By the way, those galaxies didn’t look nearly the same as today’s galaxies that we can observe close to us. Their size was an order of magnitude smaller.

Moreover, given the youth of the universe, even the stars of that time were all very young. Therefore, we see mostly bright blue and white stars. This also applies to Maisie, in which we see a large number of blue stars just being born. In addition, this process takes place very quickly, so that Maisie can be classified among the so-called star-forming galaxies with intensive formation of new stars. Although we see the galaxy reddish due to redshift, due to the intense star formation it is much “bluer” than expected. Compared to the surrounding galaxies, Maisie forms new stars significantly faster and is also much more compact. These data may lead to the need to adjust our models of star formation in the very young universe, as galaxies appear to have been forming stars more efficiently than we thought.

Also, Maisie is a lot brighter than we expected. If this is also true for other galaxies in the early universe, which this discovery suggests and the data from JWST basically confirms, it could make the search for them much easier. At the same time, the appearance of the Maisie galaxy tells us that it is an object composed mainly of hydrogen and helium, i.e. two elements that were the only ones produced in larger quantities by the primary nucleosynthesis of the big bang. On the contrary, the representation of any heavier elements, such as oxygen or carbon, which were formed relatively early, is quite small here.

Conclusion

We have imagined the Maisie galaxy, but its study is far from over. Astronomers will also use the MIRI instrument working in mid-infrared radiation to study it, with the help of which they want to find out the exact representation of heavier elements and see if there is any interstellar dust in it. The advantage of the Maisie galaxy is that it is quite bright for its age and distance, so it is relatively easy to study. We can thus examine the more general regularities that applied in the young universe on it.

Author’s note

This place was originally supposed to be the 8th episode of the series With Webb behind the deep sky, which I wanted to make you happy at the end of the year. But fate decided otherwise. A few days ago I had technical problems with my computer, which had to be repaired by a colleague for two days. So I didn’t manage to finish the next part of the series in time. So it won’t come out until January. Sorry for the delay.

