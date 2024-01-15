Website of the Danish royal house adjusted after Margrethe’s abdication

Frederick of Denmark has officially held the title of king since the abdication of his mother Margrethe. The changes were immediately implemented on the website of the Danish royal family on Sunday. The title of his wife Mary has also been changed from crown princess to queen.

The eldest son of the new royal couple, Christian, is now crown prince. The title of Margrethe, who resigned on Sunday, remains queen.

On the day of the enthronement, the website of the Danish royal family temporarily went offline. “The official website of the Royal House of Denmark is temporarily unavailable as appropriate changes are made following the succession to the throne,” a message on the website said. Visitors to the website were redirected to the social media pages of the Danish royal family. The updated site was back up and running in the late evening.

