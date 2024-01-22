Week 2 of 2024, these games sold the most in Belgium last week

#Week #games #sold #Belgium #week

Every week, the Video Games Federation Belgium (VGFB) provides us with a list of the top 5 best-selling games in Belgium.

In week 2 of 2024, the football game EA Sports FC 24 is in first place. According to EA, the new football game has had a better launch than FIFA 23, with 20% of the number of players who are completely new, so do not have a save game from a previous FIFA game. EA Sports FC 24 is the beginning of a new chapter for Electronic Arts after the break with the football association FIFA. EA Sports FC features more than 30 leagues, more than 700 teams and more than 19,000 licensed footballers. The realism and physics have become even better this year with HypermotionV, which uses data from more than 180 football players. In the summer of 2024, EA Sports will receive FC 24, a free EURO 2024 update.

Remarkably, at number 2 is a collection of polished classic games, namely Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol.1. This game contains several highlights from the legendary game developer Hideo Kojima. Included titles are: Metal Gear, Metal Gear 2: Solid Snake, Metal Gear Solid (including VR Missions/Special Missions), Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty (HD Collection version), Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater (HD Collection version), Metal Gear (NES/FC release version) and Snake’s Revenge.

At number 3 of the top 5 is GTA V, a game that is now 10 years old and has come very close to 200 million copies sold. GTA V is the best premium game ever made, no other full priced game comes close to the success of GTA V. The unveiling of GTA 6 has undoubtedly boosted GTA V sales figures.

The shooter Call of Duty Modern Warfare III was number 4 among the best-selling games of last week. This shooter was made to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the franchise. The game contains a single player campaign which is the continuation of the story of Call of Duty Modern Warfare II from 2022. In addition, there is a large survival zombie mode and traditional multiplayer where 16 fan favorite maps from Modern Warfare 2 have been polished for this game .

The last number 5 best-selling game is GTA Online, a mode that has been played en masse since its launch in 2023. Developer Rockstar Games regularly releases updates and new content for GTA Online, so there is always reason to come back.

