Week 2 of 2024, these games sold the most in Belgium last week

#Week #games #sold #Belgium #week

Every week, the Video Games Federation Belgium (VGFB) provides us with a list of the top 5 best-selling games in Belgium.

In week 2 of 2024, the football game EA Sports FC 24 is in first place. According to EA, the new football game has had a better launch than FIFA 23, with 20% of the number of players who are completely new, so do not have a save game from a previous FIFA game. EA Sports FC 24 is the beginning of a new chapter for Electronic Arts after the break with the football association FIFA. EA Sports FC features more than 30 leagues, more than 700 teams and more than 19,000 licensed footballers. The realism and physics have become even better this year with HypermotionV, which uses data from more than 180 football players. In the summer of 2024, EA Sports will receive FC 24, a free EURO 2024 update.

Remarkably, at number 2 is a collection of polished classic games, namely Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol.1. This game contains several highlights from the legendary game developer Hideo Kojima. Included titles are: Metal Gear, Metal Gear 2: Solid Snake, Metal Gear Solid (including VR Missions/Special Missions), Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty (HD Collection version), Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater (HD Collection version), Metal Gear (NES/FC release version) and Snake’s Revenge.

At number 3 of the top 5 is GTA V, a game that is now 10 years old and has come very close to 200 million copies sold. GTA V is the best premium game ever made, no other full priced game comes close to the success of GTA V. The unveiling of GTA 6 has undoubtedly boosted GTA V sales figures.

Also Read:  This Aesthetic Flower Vase is Made from Used Fragrance Bottles, This Easy DIY Can Be Done by Anyone!

The shooter Call of Duty Modern Warfare III was number 4 among the best-selling games of last week. This shooter was made to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the franchise. The game contains a single player campaign which is the continuation of the story of Call of Duty Modern Warfare II from 2022. In addition, there is a large survival zombie mode and traditional multiplayer where 16 fan favorite maps from Modern Warfare 2 have been polished for this game .

The last number 5 best-selling game is GTA Online, a mode that has been played en masse since its launch in 2023. Developer Rockstar Games regularly releases updates and new content for GTA Online, so there is always reason to come back.

You can buy EA Sports FC 24 here. (Note, there is no way to upgrade a PS4 or an Xbox One version to a next-gen version).

You can buy Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 here.

You can buy GTA V Next-gen Enhanced Edition here.

You can buy Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol.1 here.

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Geologists claim trees can predict volcanic eruptions, is it true?
Geologists claim trees can predict volcanic eruptions, is it true?
Posted on
I was sleeping on the floor and eating only boiled macaroni
I was sleeping on the floor and eating only boiled macaroni
Posted on
Rabl with a step forward
Rabl with a step forward
Posted on
sun, beach and… lower rate of respiratory infections
sun, beach and… lower rate of respiratory infections
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News