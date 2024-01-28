Week 3 of 2024, these games sold the most in Belgium last week

#Week #games #sold #Belgium #week

Every week, the Video Games Federation Belgium (VGFB) provides us with a list of the top 5 best-selling games in Belgium.

In week 3 of 2024, newcomer The Last of Us: Part II Remastered will be available. An updated version of The Last of Us: Part II that was released in 2020 for the PlayStation 4. The Remastered Edition is exclusively available on the PlayStation 5 and comes with improved graphics, better performance at a fixed 60 FPS, support for DualSense features, the ability to play deleted levels, developer commentary on the vision and thought per level and a brand new survival mode called No Return. The best part is that you can only upgrade for $9.99 if you already own The Last of Us: Part II on PS4.

The football game EA Sports FC 24 has to settle for second place in the top 5 this week. According to EA, EA Sports FC 24 has a percentage of 20% of the number of players who are completely new, so do not have a save game from FIFA 23. EA Sports FC 24 is the beginning of a new chapter for Electronic Arts after the break with the football association FIFA. EA Sports FC features more than 30 leagues, more than 700 teams and more than 19,000 licensed footballers. The realism and physics have become even better this year with HypermotionV, which uses data from more than 180 football players. In the summer of 2024, EA Sports will receive FC 24, a free EURO 2024 update.

There is also a newcomer at number 3, namely the 2D action platformer Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown. In this game you are not the Prince, but an elite soldier. You must save the Prince otherwise the city of Persia is in great danger. This game has been very positively received by the international game media and the gaming community. Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown combines beautiful visuals with fluid gameplay and level design that many consider to be as good as the best Metroidvania games ever.

The shooter Call of Duty Modern Warfare III was number 4 among the best-selling games of last week. This shooter was made to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the franchise. The game contains a single player campaign which is the continuation of the story of Call of Duty Modern Warfare II from 2022. In addition, there is a large survival zombie mode and traditional multiplayer where 16 fan favorite maps from Modern Warfare 2 have been polished for this game .

Finally, GTA V is at number 5 in the top 5, a game that is now 10 years old and has come very close to 200 million copies sold. GTA V is the best-selling premium game ever made, no other full-priced game comes close to the success of GTA V. The unveiling of GTA 6 has undoubtedly boosted GTA V’s sales figures.

