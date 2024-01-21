Weekend Flush #751 on Indy and The Lord of the Rings

#Weekend #Flush #Indy #Lord #Rings

Frozen rinse

Congratulations of the week

Sometimes it’s better to deal with things with a calm head, but Rob Lowe couldn’t do it. When the Golden Globes were announced, even Robert Downey Jr. was up for the award. nominated for supporting role in Oppenheimer. On the other hand, Bradley Cooper did not get anything for the Maestro. But Rob Lowe somehow he wasn’t paying attention to whom he was congratulating from his contacts, so he wished Cooper. And when he realized it, he sent another message along the lines of “Sorry, no, it wasn’t for you, it was for Downey Jr.”, making it 100% better. How much it affected their friendship, he preferred not to say.

Game of the week

Indiana Jones didn’t shine in cinemas last year, so we’ll see how he does on the monitors. There is a game coming to Xbox Indiana Jones and the Great Circlewhere you will be able to embody yourself in the role of a legendary archaeologist.

Presenter of the week

And to add to Indy, the MachineGames studio immediately released an almost quarter-hour long video where Indiana Jones and the Great Cirle present in a little more detail, so click so you know how intensely you should start looking forward

Comic of the week

While we see the Werewolf, Frankenstein’s monster and other horror legends from Universal in cinemas in new versions quite often, the Monster from the Black Lagoon is probably not very appealing to filmmakers. Fortunately, there are comics. Universal Monsters: Creature from the Black Lagoon Lives will not be a direct adaptation, but a sequel set in the present, in which a young journalist has to search for a serial killer around the Amazon. And they both meet a famous monster here. The first issue will be published at the end of April and there are already a few samples out.

Trailer of the week

lord of the rings probably no one will adapt it again, that would be a shame, but with the help of AI we have already received a few special versions. Now we even have a trailer showing what it would have looked like if filmmakers had gotten their hands on Tolkien in the 1950s.

TV of the week

The future is finally here. Remember how in The Last Boy Scout Bruce Willis made fun of Damon Wayans about the price he was paying for his pants and asked if there was a TV in them? We’re not that far yet. But if you would like to shirt with television, no problem.

Book of the week

Forty-five years ago, Don Coscarelli made the horror classic Phantasm, which received several sequels, but Hollywood has not yet had time to remake it. Coscarelli has now decided to return to it, not as a director, but as a writer. He and Phantasm co-star Reggie Bannister wrote a collection of short stories set in their horror world Phiction: Tales from the World of Phantasm.

Meeting of the week

At the Emmys, prizes were not only handed out, but old acquaintances also met. Maybe just for a few seconds, like this case when the gang from the legendary sitcom got together Cheers. We can only hope that there will be more to it someday.

Short of a week

Not many people here know the name of Richard Simmons, but in America he is quite a famous actor and, above all, a fitness guru. And also a person who is said to be able to pull anyone out of a bad mood with his positivity. He allegedly did this in 2004 when, as a guest on the Ellen DeGeners show, he noticed one of the depressed employees backstage. And now, according to this event, a short was created The Court Jester, which pays a special tribute to Simmons. And he was played by comedian Pauly Shore.

Duel of the week

In the last Vyplach, do_od asked you in which role you liked Margot Robbie the most. Babylon received the most votes, followed by The Wolf of Wall Street and third was I, Tonya. Good roles.

Today we take a look at one horror legend who has found himself in trouble. God knows when the seventh Scream will arrive, because first the two acting stars left or were left and the director Christopher Landon admitted that he is busy with other things. We would like to who would you entrust the new Scream to?. Let’s take it as the return of old acquaintances, either Neve Campbell or Jenna Ortega. Let’s not make it complicated. Write the names in the subject, laugh in the text.

Good luck in a week