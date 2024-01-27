weekly health update in Africa

#weekly #health #update #Africa

(Agence Ecofin) – This week in health news in Africa: the worrying resurgence of diphtheria in Guinea after 30 years of absence, the launch of a historic vaccination campaign against malaria in Cameroon, the epidemic of anthrax of concern in Uganda. In Senegal, a continuing education center is being inaugurated for health personnel, and Mauritius is seeing that nearly one in five people are affected by diabetes.

Guinea: the return of diphtheria after 30 years of absence

Diphtheria has returned to Guinea since last year. The West African country is indeed grappling with an alarming resurgence of the disease, which had disappeared for more than three decades.

The first patient was diagnosed in July last year, in Siguiri, in the northeast of the country, since then cases have been on the rise.

The situation is made even more complex by the shortage of vaccines and the lack of competent health professionals to treat this bacterial infection, as reported by Development Diaries. “ We lack health professionals who know how to recognize and treat this disease “, said Charles Tolno, deputy medical coordinator of Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF). “ Treatment is complex and resource intensive, particularly regarding the availability of the antitoxin. Given its rarity, we have no choice but to be selective in administering it to patients with the most severe symptoms. » he adds.

Diphtheria, transmitted by airborne droplets and caused by Corynebacterium diphtheriaecan be fatal, especially in children.

Start of vaccination against malaria in Cameroon

This week, Cameroon marked a historic turning point in the field of public health by officially launching, in a world first, a systematic vaccination campaign against malaria, on Monday January 22, 2023. The initiative aims to vaccinate all older children six months until December 31, 2023, with the RTS,S malaria vaccine, approved by the WHO in October 2021. It was chosen by the country on the basis of its prequalification, ensuring a guarantee of quality, effectiveness and safety for its integration into the vaccination program. “, said Dr Shalom Ndoula, permanent secretary of the Expanded Program on Immunization in Cameroon.

First in the world, Cameroon launches a systematic vaccination campaign against malaria pic.twitter.com/qDR83fI85x — Agence Ecofin (@agenceecofin) January 23, 2024

In the country, one of the most affected by the disease on the continent, we hope to reduce the burden of malaria which has recorded more than 3 million cases and nearly 2,500 deaths in 2022. In total, nine other African countries, including Benin and the DRC, also plan to launch similar vaccination campaigns this year. In addition to the human cost, malaria has a considerable economic impact in Africa, with annual losses of around 12 billion USD.

Uganda: Anthrax outbreak in Kazo district

In Uganda, an anthrax outbreak is worrying the Kazo district, where 4 out of 7 samples tested positive for Bacillus anthracis. Authorities have put in place measures including registration of meat handlers, mandatory health certificates and licensing for livestock traders.

?Protection, Gender and Inclussion in the Anthrax Response (PGI) – Kyotera ? Our PGI expert is engaging the local council chairpersons and village health teams (VHTS) involved in the anthrax response about components of PGI. Stressing and emphasising their roles in protecting… pic.twitter.com/A7MHVxHeII — Uganda Red Cross Society (@UgandaRedCross) January 26, 2024

District Chairman Rev. Mugisha Katugunda called for public awareness and avoidance of consumption of meat from dead animals. Kazo joins other anthrax-affected districts in the country, with quarantine measures in place. Anthrax is a zoonotic disease potentially dangerous to animals and humans.

Senegal inaugurates a continuing education center for health personnel in Africa

Senegal inaugurated, on Friday, January 19, the African Center for Epidemic Resilience (CARE), a continuing training institution for medical personnel and public health professionals in Africa. Housed within the Pasteur Institute in Dakar, CARE aims to train the next generation of leaders and actors engaged in the fight against epidemics. Its training programs should cover in particular epidemiological surveillance, health crisis management and communication strategies in times of crisis. This includes helping to strengthen disease vigilance, and preparing the sub-Saharan region to effectively deal with emerging microbial threats. The new center was built with the support of the Senegalese Ministry of Health, the European Union and the Mastercard Foundation. The initiative notably received funding from the European Investment Bank, to the tune of 75 million euros.

Mauritius: the prevalence of diabetes at almost 20%

In Mauritius, the prevalence of diabetes is increasing from 14.3% in 1987 to 22.9% in 2015, but a slight decrease to 19.9% ​​was observed in 2021. The information comes from Minister of Health, Dr Kailesh Jagutpal, who spoke about these statistics at the International Conference on Diabetes, Obesity and Related Diseases.

Although Mauritius is considered the most developed country in Africa in 2022, the island country faces challenges related to its public health problems. The government has taken steps, such as strict regulations on trans fatty acids, to address these challenges, but concerted efforts are still needed, including programs to prevent and manage diabetes and obesity. According to the World Health Organization, the prevalence of obesity on the African continent ranges from 13.6% to 31%.

The cholera situation: Zambia, Sudan…

The cholera epidemic in Zambia continues to expand rapidly, causing major concern. A vaccination campaign is currently underway, aiming to reach 1.5 million people, including children, healthcare workers and high-risk individuals in the most affected areas. The operation is supported by the World Health Organization (WHO), in collaboration with Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, UNICEF and other partners. More than 1.4 million vaccine doses have already been delivered to the country to contain the outbreak, and an additional 200,000 doses have been approved by the WHO International Coordinating Group for Vaccine Supply, bringing the total at approximately 1.7 million doses.

Remember that this epidemic began in October 2023 in the province of Lusaka. Until January 18, 2024, the country recorded 10,887 cases and 432 deaths in 9 of 10 provinces. The disease is spreading rapidly, with an average of 461 new cases reported every 24 hours over the past 7 days.

In Sudan…

In Sudan, the cholera outbreak, which began in September 2023 in Gedaref and Khartoum states, was confirmed in Nile state recently, with 36 suspected cases and 2 deaths reported. The United Nations estimates that more than 3 million Sudanese could be affected. In December 2023, a cholera vaccination campaign was launched in Khartoum, and a second campaign followed in January 2024, covering different regions. These measures aim to contain the spread of the disease.

Remember that 13 countries in Africa have been facing a cholera epidemic since 2023, particularly in East and Southern Africa.

Ayi Renaud Dossavi

