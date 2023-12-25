Weekly horoscope: your predictions from December 25 to 31, 2023

#Weekly #horoscope #predictions #December

An unexpected midnight kiss on New Year’s Eve or an unexpected financial windfall? Discover your weekly horoscope for the week of December 25, 2023.

Here you go, your horoscope for December 25 to 31, 2023.

Aries: March 19 to April 20

All eyes on you, Aries! With Mercury in Sagittarius, you feel a strong urge to share your deepest thoughts. Be careful not to cause unnecessary irritation, because your words can sometimes be sharper than intended. The combination of Mercury and Mars in Sagittarius encourages you to follow your ideals, but also creates a stubborn attitude.

Love: Singles, this week is full of possibilities. A flirting contest with the bartender at a party, perhaps? Relationships get an energy boost through frank conversations about shared goals for the new year. Thanks to the Venus -Neptune trine, you are open to romantic gestures, but avoid projecting your own ideals onto your partner.

Career: At work you are inclined to present your vision with full conviction. However, be alert for the Mercury-Neptune square on Wednesday; misunderstandings can occur, especially during end-of-year discussions.

Financial: Jupiter ends its retrograde in Taurus, which can lead to unexpected financial windfalls. It is an excellent time to invest in personal growth and development.

Taurus: April 21 to May 20

Taurus, your week is all about balance. Jupiter ends its retrograde in your sign, which is a perfect time to reconsider your finances and look at long-term investments. Venus’s transit to Sagittarius on Friday means your love life will take a cheerful and adventurous twist, but stay true to your values.

Love: For singles, the Venus-Pluto sextile on Friday brings an intense meeting with someone you have had your eye on for some time. Relationships are deepened and you feel more connected than ever, perhaps through a joint project or planning a surprise trip.

Career: Be careful about making big decisions at work, especially around Wednesday. The Mercury-Mars conjunction can cause impulsive actions, which do not always turn out well.

Financial: The end of Jupiter’s retrograde in your sign brings an opportunity for financial growth. Maybe it’s time to take a look at that savings account and plan for the coming year.

Gemini: May 21 to June 21

This week is a mix of dreams and action for you, Gemini. With Mercury in Sagittarius, you’ll find it easy to share your thoughts and ideas. The Venus-Neptune trine brings a hint of romance and creativity into your life. Be on the lookout for the Mercury-Neptune square on Wednesday, though; it can lead to confusion and misunderstandings.

Love: Singles, you could be the life of the party at New Year’s Eve parties, with sparkling conversations leading to an unexpected romantic interest. For those in a relationship, this week brings an opportunity to dream about your future together.

Career: Your creative ideas are worth gold at work, but be careful when communicating them. Misunderstandings can throw a spanner in the works, so make sure no one walks away with your suggestions!

Financial: While you may be tempted to splurge on end-of-year festivities, remind yourself to be smart with your money. Jupiter’s influence in Taurus indicates a good time to review your finances and invest wisely.

Cancer: June 22 to July 22

