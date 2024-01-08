Weekly horoscope: your predictions from January 8 to 14, 2024

#Weekly #horoscope #predictions #January

A New Moon on Thursday and Mercury moving into Capricorn… Discover your weekly horoscope for the week of January 8, 2024.

Discover your sun sign, moon sign and ascendant

Here you go, your horoscope for January 8 to 14, 2024.

Aries: March 19 to April 20

The energy of Mercury in Sagittarius challenges you to refine your communication skills, especially in complex situations. Use this time to express your ideas with clarity and passion. The New Moon in Capricorn on Thursday encourages you to reconsider your career ambitions and strengthen your strategies.

Love: The influence of Mercury square Neptune can bring some confusion to romantic relationships. Be open and honest, but also patient and understanding. Listen carefully to your partner to avoid misunderstandings.

Professional: The New Moon in Capricorn sets the tone for a new phase in your professional life. This is the perfect time to review your goals and make a fresh start. Think about what you really want to achieve and make a detailed plan.

Financial: With Mercury shifting into Capricorn, it’s time to take your finances seriously. Consider strategies for long-term investments and savings plans. Be careful with quick financial decisions, especially around the New Moon.

Curious about 2024? Discover your major annual horoscope.

Taurus: April 21 to May 20

Venus in Sagittarius brings a desire for adventure and new experiences. This week is ideal to broaden your horizons and discover new things. The New Moon in Capricorn can encourage you to spend more time and attention on your home and family.

Love: Your romantic life may take on a deeper meaning this week. It’s a good time to strengthen bonds and work on building trust and understanding with your partner.

Professional: As Mercury shifts into Capricorn, you’ll gain a clearer picture of your professional goals. Use this time to refine your career plans and focus on long-term success strategies.

Financial: After the holiday spending sprees, this is the perfect time to rethink your finances. See where you can save and make plans for future investments. Be thoughtful with your spending and consider where you get the best value for your money.

Curious about 2024? Discover your major annual horoscope.

Gemini: May 21 to June 21

With Mercury in Sagittarius, your intellectual curiosity is stimulated, leading to fascinating discoveries and learning experiences. The New Moon in Capricorn on Thursday challenges you to think more deeply about your communication style and how you share your ideas with the world.

Love: Singles may experience unexpected romantic encounters, especially in places that stimulate the mind, such as bookstores or lectures. In relationships it is essential to be open to new communication styles. Have you considered how your words are interpreted by your partner?

Professional: Use this week to expand your network. The New Moon is perfect for making new professional connections. Have you thought about attending a conference or starting a collaborative project?

Financial: Your financial insights will be strengthened this week. It is a good time to invest in personal development, such as courses or workshops. Think about how you can turn your knowledge into financial gain.

Curious about 2024? Discover your major annual horoscope.

Cancer: June 22 to July 22

The energy of the New Moon in Capricorn encourages you to self-reflection and inner growth. You may want to spend more time this week on personal development and exploring your inner world.

Love: For singles, this is a period to focus on self-love and personal growth. In relationships there may be a need for more privacy and introspection. Ask yourself: What do I need to feel emotionally fulfilled?

Professional: This can be a period of hidden opportunities. Look for subtle signs that point to new possibilities. Maybe it’s time to pursue a long-cherished dream?

Financial: With Mercury’s influence, you may be considering tackling financial matters that you have been putting off for a long time now. This is a good time to review your budget and look for ways to increase your financial security.

ELLE › Horoscope › Weekly horoscope: your predictions from January 8 to 14, 2024