Weeks after giving birth, Kourtney Kardashian shares first photos of her son Rocky | Backbiting

Dec 23, 2023 at 7:05 AM Update: an hour ago

Six weeks after giving birth, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker show photos of their son Rocky for the first time. The couple shared the photos via Instagram on Friday evening.

The boy’s face is not yet clearly visible in the photos. Well, the back of his head, his feet and body.

At the post 44-year-old Kardashian and 48-year-old Barker write the text “ROCKY”. Their son’s full name is Rocky Thirteen Barker.

The boy was born in early November. It is the first child that the reality star and the drummer of blink-182 have had together after they got married last year.

They both already have children from a previous relationship. Kourtney Kardashian has two sons and a daughter with her ex-partner Scott Disick. Barker has a son and two daughters from a previous relationship.

Image: Instagram Kourtney Kardashian

