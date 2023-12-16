WEIGHTLIFTING – QATAR GRAND PRIX

Tojo Andriantsitohaina will have two more chances to seek the Olympic ticket

The Qatar Weightlifting Grand Prix, which will end today in the Ikhtisas women’s sports hall, did not bear the fruits that the Malagasy athletes hoped for.

Neither Rosina Randafiarison nor Tojo Andriantsitohaina could do better. Both had their worst experience in weightlifting, since their multiple outings outside Madagascar. Setting out to achieve good results in the search for the Olympic ticket leading to the Paris 2024 Olympics, both have, for the moment, failed.

Having played in his 73 kg category, Tojo Andriantsitohaina was not classified. He even occupied last place out of twenty-four participants. The triple gold medalist of the last edition of the Indian Ocean Islands Games in Madagascar, in August-September, managed only a poor performance by lifting the weight of 147 kg in the snatch, and it is his only achievement. In clean and jerk, his attempts were not taken into account. Obvious reason to justify its last place.

Top 4 within reach

First place went to Latvian Suharevs Ritvars, with an Olympic total of 341 kg, 156 kg in the snatch, 185 kg in the clean and jerk. The Chinese Shi Zhiyong took second place with an Olympic total of 340 kg, 160 kg in the snatch, 180 kg in the clean and jerk, while third place was awarded to the Thai Wichuma Weeraphon who achieved a Olympic total of 334 kg (145 kg in the snatch and 189 kg in the clean and jerk).

Very far from his results and records at the 2023 JIOI (183 kg in the clean and jerk and 333 kg in the Olympic total), Tojo Andriantsitohaina could have taken, at least, fourth place if he managed to repeat his feat in the World Cup in Saudi Arabia in September. “He could have been in the top 4, if he achieved an Olympic total of 333 kg (he already did it at the 2023 JIOI), but that is the law of high-level sport. Anything can happen in the blink of an eye, and it’s a shame for our national Tojo,” confides Gilbert Narisoa, supporter of Malagasy weightlifting.

However, Tojo Andriantsitohaina will still have the chance to seek the Olympic ticket through the African Championship which will take place in Egypt in February. An opportunity for him to catch up with a view to the World Cup scheduled for April in Thailand.

Donné Raherinjatovo