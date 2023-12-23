WEIGHTLIFTING – RETROSPECTIVES – A vice-world champion title for Rosina

Rosina Randafison, 45kg vice world champion in weightlifting

Rosina Randafiarison is the only and first Malagasy to have received the title of vice-world champion in weightlifting. She is aiming to qualify for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

The year 2023, which will end in a week, has been a success for Malagasy weightlifting. Two athletes, notably Rosina Randafiarison in the women’s 45 kg category and Tojo Andriantsitohaina in the men’s 73 kg category, showed a very high level to compete with the best in the world. The first won the title of vice-world champion while the second ranked fourth in the world.

At the world level, both athletes have made a remarkable breakthrough.

By placing second at the world championship in Saudi Arabia in September, Rosina won the world silver medal. She won three world vice-champion titles which placed Madagascar in the world’s top seven in the world championship in September.

As for Tojo Andriantsitohaina, beaten on a clean and jerk, he was unable to climb onto the third step of the podium but failed at the foot of it. With these great results, the two Malagasy athletes have ambition to spare to hope to qualify for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games and, with good preparation, they still have time to achieve the objective provided they give everything.

The two Malagasy athletes took part in the Qatar Grand Prix, but they are far from their performance at the JIOI 2023 at home.

Raid

To go to Paris in 2024, the two Malagasy athletes have the chance to seek the Olympic ticket through the African championship which will take place in Egypt during the month of February. There will still be one last opportunity for them, the World Cup scheduled for April 2024 in Thailand. On the local level, Rosina Randafiarison and Tojo Andriantsitohaina with the other weightlifting athletes made a splash during the JIOI 2023 which took place from August 25 to September 3 in Madagascar.

Rosina Randafiarison in the 45 kg category and Tojo Andriantsitohaina, 73 kg, won three gold medals each with four other athletes. Weightlifting alone has won forty-six medals, twenty-nine of which are gold, seven silver and ten bronze. Compared to the 2019 JIOI in Mauritius, Madagascar only won twenty-four gold medals.

As a reminder, during the 11th edition of the JIOI 2023 in Madagascar, four athletes achieved triples in snatch, clean and jerk and Olympic total. They are Eric Herman Andriatsintohaina, Jean Elariont Ramiarimanana, Jules Anthonio Andriamahefa, Tojonirina Alain Andriantsitohaina. Malagasy weightlifting at the continental level also has its place and Malagasy athletes will demonstrate this at the African championship which will take place in Egypt in February next year.

Donné Raherinjatovo