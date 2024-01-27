Weights or cardio? They confirm which is the most effective exercise to reduce tension and protect the heart

#Weights #cardio #confirm #effective #exercise #reduce #tension #protect #heart

It may seem paradoxical, but the truth is that raising your heart rate when doing strength training (with weights, for example) can be the best way to strengthen cardiovascular health. Of course, you have to combine it with a little cardio. It is the result of new research that suggests that this cardio-strength combination reduces the risk of heart disease with the same effectiveness as exclusively aerobic routines, which are recommended by the American Heart Association (AHA) or the World Health Organization. (WHO).

Previous studies have also addressed the reluctance we typically encounter when it comes to strength training and cardiovascular health. A few months ago, LA RAZÓN reported, for example, a previous study suggested that strength training practiced moderately to vigorously two or three times a week is an effective way to lower high blood pressure and mitigate high blood pressure.

As in that case, the importance of the new analysis lies in the fact that the mechanisms that relate the reduction in cardiovascular risk to aerobic exercise (running, swimming or cycling) are well studied, but little research has been done on the effects of exercise. strength in cardiovascular diseases.

Along these lines, the work recently published in the scientific journal European Heart Journal (which is published on behalf of the European Society of Cardiology), reveals that resistance training could improve cardiac health, combined with aerobic training, in people with the high tension.

Led by Iowa State University, it followed 406 participants ages 35 to 70 for a year of randomized, controlled exercise. All of them had high blood pressure and met the threshold for overweight or obesity, with body mass indexes between 25 and 40 kg/m2. They were divided into four groups: no exercise, aerobic only, resistance only or aerobic plus resistance. Those placed in an activity group completed one-hour supervised workouts three times a week for a year.

What strength training should be like to improve heart health

Currently, both the WHO and AHA recommend getting 150 minutes of moderate aerobic activity or 75 minutes of intense or vigorous aerobic activity per week (or a combination of both) per week. But the new study indicates that dividing the recommended amount of physical activity between aerobic and resistance exercise reduces cardiovascular disease risks as much as aerobic-only regimens.

“The work suggests that dividing the recommended amount of activity between aerobic and resistance exercise may be as effective as aerobic-only regimens, so the goal would be to do about 75 minutes of each per week,” explains Dr. Rigved Tadwalkar, a board-certified cardiologist at Providence Saint John Health Center in Santa Monica, California.

During the study, researchers tailored these workouts to participants based on their health status, using specific weight training regimens and heart rate monitoring protocols to create the ideal level of intensity for each person. [Te puede interesar: Un estudio revela que hacer ejercicio a esta hora puede quemar el doble de grasa]

Next, they measured their cardiovascular disease (CVD) risk factors, which are systolic blood pressure, low-density lipoprotein cholesterol, fasting glucose, and body fat percentage. They did it at three points in the study: at the beginning, after six months and after a year.

The result was that participants in the aerobic and aerobic plus resistance groups had the lowest level of composite scores for the risk factors. However, the combined exercise groups improved their aerobic capacity and strength the most.

“If you’re bored with aerobic exercise and want variety, or have joint pain that makes it difficult to run long distances, our study shows that you can replace half of your aerobic training with strength training to get the same cardiovascular benefits,” confirms the The study’s lead author, Professor Duck-chul Lee, professor of kinesiology at Iowa State, said in a news release.

“Cross-training also offers other unique health benefits, such as improved muscle mass,” Lee adds. The teacher encourages working all the main muscle groups (legs, hips, back, abdomen, chest, shoulders and arms). Of course, researchers point out that more studies are needed to establish the benefits for heart health of different levels of exercise intensity.

Additionally, focusing on adults who are overweight or [obesidad] and with elevated blood pressure poses a challenge to the generalizability of the findings. To improve the applicability of the results, future studies should strive to include a broader spectrum of participants, encompassing variations in age, weight, and health status.