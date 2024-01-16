Weill Cornell Medicine – Qatar organizes a workshop to discuss reproductive health

#Weill #Cornell #Medicine #Qatar #organizes #workshop #discuss #reproductive #health

January 16, 2024, 11:59 PM

Doha – Qena

The Department of Medical Education at Weill Cornell Medicine – Qatar hosted a workshop entitled “Exploring Gynecological Diseases in Adolescence and Childhood: Practical Tips and Strategies for Effective Care,” in which a number of academics, nurses, doctors, researchers and medical students participated.

The workshop discussed the latest medical developments in gynecological diseases in adolescence and childhood, and reviewed various topics, including lichen sclerosus in girls, schistosomiasis, and Lipschutz genital ulcers. The specialized workshop enabled health professionals to become familiar with the latest developments and relevant practices and thus provide the best care for young female patients in their community.

Dr. Caitlin Hackel, Associate Director of Obstetrics and Gynecology and Co-Director of the Clinical Training Program in Obstetrics and Gynecology at Weill Cornell Medicine – Qatar, gave a lecture on gynecological health disorders in adolescence and childhood and the best methods used in their management and treatment. Participants then, in group discussions, reviewed the clinical manifestations in adolescent girls, distinguished between normal and abnormal findings in younger females, and discussed the best treatments available for this group.

She explained that the workshop provided the opportunity for healthcare professionals to review women’s health disorders in childhood and adolescence, with an emphasis on a comprehensive approach that deals with the special needs of this group, and to deepen their understanding of a number of disease scenarios, which will inevitably enhance their ability to provide effective care.

She concluded by saying: “Our deep and accurate understanding of women’s health during adolescence and childhood will ensure that health professionals provide sensitive care for each individual case, promote the concept of early diagnosis and intervention, and advance the well-being of women as a whole, which provides girls with a healthier and healthier life.”

It is noteworthy that the workshop was accredited by the Health Specialties Department in the Qatari Ministry of Public Health and by the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education in the United States of America.

