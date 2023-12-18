WELCOME CENTER – A new means of transport for Les Orchidées Blanches

The new White orchid bus

In order to facilitate the travel of members of the Orchidées Blanches, the organization was equipped with a new bus with the help and support of Société Générale. Aid as part of the Move for Youth solidarity initiative. The latter managed to collect nearly 6,000 euros, or nearly 28 million ariary, for the purchase of a bus which cost 80 million ariary with participation from the NGO.

This bus will be used for the daily transport of residents of the center, for educational visits and cultural activities. A means of transport meeting a vital need since the center is located 7 kilometers from the city, more precisely in Androhibe.

The NGO “Les Orchids Blanches” supports people living with mental disabilities of all kinds. This bus, acquired since last August, alleviates the difficulties with each outing. The White Orchids already had a bus since 2006, but given the increase in the number of beneficiaries of the center, increasing the number of places on the means of transport was also necessary.

Miora Raharisolo

