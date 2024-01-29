Welcoming the ghosts (From the islands – Alboran Sea, 2022-2023)

#Welcoming #ghosts #islands #Alboran #Sea

Marie Cosnay’s latest book is the third in a series started in 2021 around current European immigration policy. It is about bringing to the fore what this policy does that produces death, of negating lives not recognized as valid. It is about producing a counter-discourse, affirming what is done politically but also, above all, these lives in themselves, the hopes, the dreams, the search for life by these living bodies and minds.

Islands – Alboran Sea denounces European migration policies by putting at the center of the image the thousands of bodies dead as a result of this policy – ​​thousands of bodies murdered by this policy. As she did for the two previous volumes, Marie Cosnay favors a geographical area that the story evokes and travels through, a zone of clandestine migrations, an area crossed by fragile boats, by bodies, an area becoming the place of death, the cemetery of missing, abandoned bodies. The Alboran Sea is located in the Mediterranean, between the south of Spain, Morocco, Algeria, and represents a privileged place of passage for illegal boats. As a result, it is the site of many disappearances and many deaths.

Marie Cosnay’s writing is not journalistic: she tells the reality of these deaths instead of passing it over in silence, euphemizing it with figures, or even, obviously, welcoming it, as we can see every day in the French and European press. His writing is, conversely, a sort of litany inhabited by the incessant return of these dead, of these bodies which have disappeared, drowned, evaporated in the middle of nothing, of which we do not know where they are or precisely what has become of them. ‘them. In the text, the missing bodies return, repeated, just as the questions are repeated in an obstinate, stubborn, hypnotic way: where are the bodies? what are these bodies called? what was done with these bodies? how can we honor these bodies? This bias is the opposite of journalistic texts but also of what European policies do to these living and dead bodies since it is then a question of preventing them, of killing them, of silencing them, of making them disappear, of reducing them to things that would never have been human beings – this treatment applies to the living as well as the dead. Racism, the denial of the value of human lives, continues even in death. It is this political destiny that Marie Cosnay’s book contradicts, whose writing is political to the extent that it achieves what, on the contrary, is denied by editorial policies, those which animate common discourse, state policies.

In this volume of the series Islands, the dead come back and come again. This incessant movement of return could evoke melancholy, impossible mourning but here thought positively: these dead, these are the ones we must not forget, the ones we must constantly repeat, these are the mute, invisible witnesses of the current fascism of European policies, also witnesses to a life more alive than that which is valued by this same fascism. The repetition produces a strange effect: these dead bodies, through their incessant return, through their omnipresence throughout the text, acquire a life, they become the strangely living bodies of thousands of dead (“ I had spent a year talking to the living families of the dead. To speak to the dead. To let them have an effect on us, transform us “). The dead haunt, they are what inhabits the text, the story, as they inhabit the mind and the body. The bodies which return in the text also return as ghosts – perhaps as the repressed of current European discourses and policies but above all as ghosts, perhaps here, perhaps there, in any case in our spaces, in our lives, in what we write, what we feel, what we see.

Marie Cosnay’s book is a haunted book, a book of ghosts, of ghosts who, as in Shakespeare, refuse to disappear definitively, to remain beyond the boundaries of life, insisting on the contrary to transgress these and thereby insist in our world according to their strange way of life. These ghosts are political. They are bodies that haunt Europe, that haunt marine and terrestrial space, and the minds and bodies of the living. It is not a question of mourning, of forgetting them, but of welcoming them, of participating in their existence, through writing, through action, through concern for what they are and have been. Here again, through this welcoming of ghosts, Marie Cosnay’s writing is political.

One of the central questions of the book is that of burial: where are the dead bodies? are they buried and where? have they been cremated? are they at the bottom of the sea or on its surface? Is the sea a grave? This question is necessary because it is political: the fact that the dead do not have graves contributes to their invisibility, to their erasure desired by Europe. The fact that it is difficult, in Spain, to find a place to bury them is indicative of a racist policy. The injustice of the absence of a burial is linked to the figure of Antigone, the one who demands the right to bury the body for which, for political reasons, burial is refused. Implied by the refusal to respect even in death those whom Europe condemns not to exist, the question of burial, its importance, is also linked to the desire to respect these lives, to affirm their value, to affirm that these are lives having the same moral value as any other – again, Antigone. The question of burial is all the more necessary as it is also the means by which to protect these bodies, whether found or not, from their commodification by those who, taking advantage of the distress of loved ones and families, are mainly concerned with exchanging hope and often false information for money: the spirit of capitalism does not disappear in the face of death, and some people transform the corpse, the deceased, into exploitable, lucrative material, profitable. The grave may finally be, in addition to a means of mourning and a form of appeasement for the living, a place, like that which was sought by migrant and dead people, even if they were obviously not looking for a a place such as a grave: in a sense it is a question of respecting their desire, their hope, that of a land – a place which allows welcome, the only welcome now possible.

In Islands – Alboran Sea, another central theme, which is more than a theme and structures the story, is that of the border, its hermetic and deadly closure as much as its transgression, its crossing, its porosity. Of course, closing borders to those who want to migrate without having the authorizations or papers to do so is the weapon of crime, the means of their death. This militarized closure of borders is the means of a fantasized and illusory protection, just as it makes possible the limit which draws a separation, which establishes a difference between “them” and “us”, between their lives and our lives, between lives “worthy” and those “worthless”, who are not considered, respected like human lives. However, borders are what have been crossed, constantly, for centuries, and still today, whether paper or not: the border does not prevent much, it is first and foremost a killing machine (“ The European borders, on each side, outside, inside, produced every week, every month, always more deaths, they were counted in the thousands »).

In the book, the border is also that between life and death, the ghosts crossing it as much as the living haunted by the dead, whose life is oriented to the point of obsession, the fixed idea, by the search for bodies, their identification, the desire to bury them, to recognize their human value – the living also being those who manipulate bodies, bones, or even those in whom death or its possibility arises in their body in the form of illness . Marie Cosnay’s book is structured by this porosity of the border between two worlds first opposed, in reality existing in one another, passing one into the other constantly, inseparable – this incessant movement being here, in the book, welcomed, deployed, as is that between the continents, the countries, elements (sea/land), identities.

The border between life and death, between the living and the dead is all the more crossed because the book itself, the writing of the book, is this crossing. In Islands – Alboran Sea, as in the other volumes of this sort of trilogy, the writing is produced by the fact of absence, ignorance, uncertainty: we do not know what has become of the bodies or where they are. , we do not know the identity of this body or that other, we do not know what these images of a corpse show, we do not know if this story is true or not, and that is because the we don’t know we’re writing. Writing, here, becomes possible and unfolds from an absence, a lack – absence of story, lack of truth. Writing is an impossible, endless investigation. Marie Cosnay also writes from this absence of story, from this lack of truth – and with this in mind she writes above all to increase what this absence implies, namely the multiplication of possibilities, of “perhaps”, of shifts between sometimes contradictory possibilities which are transcribed in an equal manner (“ The life of the dead is a never-ending story “). In this sense, we can say that it is the dead who write since it is their absence, the uncertainty as to their fate, their identity, which creates writing. The dead, the disappeared, exist here as a force which acts and pushes to writing, to fiction, to plural narrative – just as they exist as a force which acts on the minds and bodies of the living and creates thought, perception, speech, actions, a way of life. Writing here involves crossing the border between death and life, between the dead and the living, the disturbance of habitual sharing as well as identities linked to it (“ Everyone who has been is still »).

This upheaval of the relationships established by the border gives rise, in the text, to temporal correspondences, passages from one era to another, from one historical character to another, from one present individual to another, past – some leaving traces, appearing in the story like other ghosts that the story welcomes, such as this region of southern Spain which today rejects migrants whose ancestors were already there several centuries ago and are still there, perhaps: their memory, their remains, their graves, their ashes. The Alboran Sea and Spain have long been places of crossing, of passage, of juxtaposition. In Marie Cosnay’s book there is a nomadism of beings, of places, of times, of identities – a nomadism of Being which is that of life: another life which reveals itself, a non-fascist life.

Marie Cosnay, Islands – Alboran Sea, 2022-2023éditions de l’Ogre, 2024, 238 pages, €21.

