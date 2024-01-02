Well-being at work: how to express and better manage your anger? – LINFO.re

#Wellbeing #work #express #manage #anger #LINFO.re

Managing anger at work is essential, not only for building healthy professional relationships, but also for ensuring a productive work environment. So how to get there?

Why are the French angry at work?

The health crisis triggered by Covid-19 and teleworking have completely changed the world of work. While these transformations have many advantages, they have accentuated a feeling of isolation among certain workers as well as confusion between private and professional life. Generating more than stress and anxiety on a daily basis, this situation can sometimes cause the accumulation of negative emotions such as fatigue, tension or even anger.

According to the survey initiated by theGallup Institutereleased on June 13 of this year, on anger rate at work felt by employees in France is 17%, or 1 point more than last year. For remote workers, this figure reaches 21% while the European average is 14%.

Anger at work harms employee productivity and health

Much more than a question of well-being, anger at work has negative consequences on productivity and the environment within a society. Several studies have shown that if left unmanaged, this resentment leads to an accumulation of stress and other interpersonal conflicts that can greatly affect the overall performance of a team.

In some cases, poor managing negative emotions may involve costs related to conflict resolution or sick leave caused by burnout. Added to this is the loss of productivity, or even the complete cessation of production. On the workers’ side, the anger Unmanaged degrades mental health, interpersonal relationships and especially professional performance.

6 tips for better managing your anger at work

Thus, the anger management at work plays a vital role in the life of the company, both on the management side and on the employee side. To control this resentment, and above all to be able to release it, here are some actions to take.

– Become aware of the elements that trigger the anger. Recognizing and understanding emotions is essential before being able to manage them.

Communicate your feelings constructively rather than letting them build up. You will need to speak openly with the colleagues or superiors concerned, choosing your words carefully to avoid any conflict.

Take a step back instead of acting impulsively. When the anger rises, it is better to take a deep breath and take the time to think or evaluate the situation more objectively.

Manage your stress since it is often the source of anger attacks. The ideal would be to adopt techniques that help manage anger and maintain emotional balance: mediation, yoga, physical activity, etc.

Learn to resolve conflicts constructively. This involves active listening, seeking mutually beneficial solutions and compromises. Sometimes call on a mediator if necessary.

Conduct a self-assessment by looking at your behavior and how you respond to stress. Establishing negative patterns and working on alternative approaches helps overcome conflict situations.

When the anger persists and significantly affects professional life, the support of a psychologist or certified coach can be considered.

If the initiative to control anger at work must first and foremost come from the employee, managers must also do what is necessary to remedy it. By organizing anger management training and other personal development programs, employees will be able to improve their job satisfaction, and above all, accomplish their mission in a positive organizational climate.

Sources : BFMTV, Webmarketing

