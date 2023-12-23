Well-known MMA fighter and former Survivor contestant, detained after kidnapping and beating a man for an hour – News from sources

#Wellknown #MMA #fighter #Survivor #contestant #detained #kidnapping #beating #man #hour #News #sources

Well-known MMA fighter and former Survivor contestant, detained after kidnapping and beating a man for an hour

Alin Chirilă, MMA world champion, former contestant on the TV show Survivor Romania, was detained by the police after he kidnapped a man from Galati from his house, whom he beat in his own car for an hour. The athlete wanted to get the address of an individual with whom his brother was in conflict.

“During today, two brothers were detained, aged 35 and 24, respectively, from Cavadinești commune, Galați county.

He is accused of domestic violence, unlawful deprivation of liberty, threatening and striking or other violence.

on the night of 16/17.12.2023, the two brothers allegedly trespassed into the yard of another man’s building, and when he came out of the house, the two brothers allegedly assaulted him physically, after which they took him with them and they put him in the car with which they traveled to this address, against the will of the aggrieved person”, according to some judicial sources.

He made his victim wash so as not to dirty his car

After beating him well, Alin Chirilă made the man wash at a fountain so that he wouldn’t dirty his car. The victim was threatened that if he called the police, he would be abandoned naked in a forest. The incident took place on December 16.

The MMA fighter was brought by van from Timisoara, where he lives with his family, he was questioned and detained for 24 hours. He is to be presented to the judge with a proposed arrest for 30 days.