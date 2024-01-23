Well-known YouTuber MrBeast is raffling off 10 prizes of 22 million pesos: How and where to participate?

#Wellknown #YouTuber #MrBeast #raffling #prizes #million #pesos #participate

The well-known American YouTuber MrBeast is raffling off 10 generous prizes of 25 thousand dollars, which correspond to about 22 million Chilean pesosbut why are you giving away money?

According to the influencer through X (Twitter), he would be doing it “for fun”, but it would also have to do with his first video published on this social networkwhich raised 250 thousand dollars, a figure that translates to more than 200 million Chilean pesos.

Apparently, Anyone in the world can participate, as long as they have a profile on X. “I’ll give 10 random people who repost this and follow me $25,000 for fun,” MrBeast wrote.

The tweet was published this Monday and the YouTuber explained that he will carry out the draw within 72 hours from the post. That is to say, The winners would be announced on Thursday..

MrBeast and his millionaire prizes

Although some users of the social network think it may be a joke, it is likely that the giveaway is real, since It wouldn’t be the first time that this internet celebrity has given money to his followers..

Last year, for example, raffled off 50 thousand dollars for his birthday, which correspond to approximately 40 million Chilean pesos. In addition, he has also donated part of his fortune to important causes.

In fact, recently made news for building 100 drinking water wells in African countries to respond to the water crisis that plagues the continent.

“Many think that an impact of this magnitude would require the resources and funding of a large government, but this is not true. Solving this problem is possible, and it is something that all of humanity should work harder at,” he commented on his YouTube channel.