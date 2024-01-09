Wellness Tourism, an increasingly important trend in the Sector

#Wellness #Tourism #increasingly #important #trend #Sector

Body care, relaxation and physical and mental fitness are now reasons for travel

The search for well-being is an increasingly prolific objective within tourist trips. According to data published by the Global Wellness Summit, A 20% increase in Wellness Tourism is expected in 2025so this trend is going to be one of the trends in this new year 2024.

In this sense, more than 25% of Europeans seek health and well-being experiences on their trips. And regarding the Spanish, as stated in the ‘PayPal Travel in Europe’ report, 83% of these take into account their physical and emotional well-being when choosing tourist destinations, which highlights the importance of this aspect in the Sector. Additionally, 81% seek to reduce stress during their getaways.

In fact, Spain is classified as the second country in Europe with the greatest offer of Wellness Tourism, only behind Germany. Worldwide, it is now the fifth country with the largest offer of this type. Within Spain, Mallorca stands out as a great point of well-being.

Healthy food, zero km products (foods that have been prepared in the same town or region where they are going to be consumed), sports activities and disconnection are the elements that Spanish and European travelers are most looking for for this year 2024.

Changes after the pandemic

Given these data, Miguel Mirones, president of the ICTE and the National Association of Spas, assures that “the growth of health and well-being tourism products, whose greatest exponent is spas, It is a constant trend since before the pandemic which, once it is definitively overcome, not only recovers the upward trend but accelerates its growth”.

Highlighting this aspect that the traveler now takes into account, Mirones points out that “The post-pandemic tourist has changed their purchasing patterns and preference for tourist destinations and, before formalizing the reservation, it evaluates variables that perhaps it did not do before.” Therefore, body care, relaxation and physical and mental tune-up are travel reasons that are increasingly getting closer to purely vacation.

Within this Wellness Tourism offer is the Imserso Thermalism Program. With this, The State entity offers a extensive catalog of almost 90 spas spread throughout Spain. For this year, an offer of 192,000 places has been launched, with Andalusia, Catalonia and Madrid leading the Communities with the greatest number of them.

Imserso contributes two shifts for program beneficiaries during 2024, each lasting 10 or 12 days. Therefore, seniors who want to apply for these places must take into account the two established deadlines to register.

The first turn includes from February to August, both included and the registration period ends next January 10. As for the second shift, to travel between September and December, the registration period will be open for five more months, specifically until May 15.