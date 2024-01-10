Wellness travel: What are the benefits for mental health? – People – Culture

#Wellness #travel #benefits #mental #health #People #Culture

When the holiday season arrives, there are those who decide to invest this time in getting to know new places and resting in a different place than the one they see every day when they wake up.

Whether it’s a sunny beach wearing a bathing suit, accompanied by a cold drink, or a freezing location where you have to wear several layers of clothing and stand in front of a fireplace to get some warmth, having time away from responsibilities It is something that many want to take advantage of to relax.

On social networks, it has been seen how the numerals #wellnessretreat or #spiritualretreat have begun to gain popularity among millennials and centennials, when they publish content related to their journeys.

These are called “wellness trips” and have attracted a lot of attention, since they consist of people deciding to take a vacation in which they will only relax, they will not be in crazy parties or in extreme activities, it is only about living experiences apparently for improve mental and emotional state.

Wellness trips

Psychologist Ana Belén Medialdea told the media outlet ‘El Confidencial’: “Traveling has a lot of benefits and helps us feel much better. “It enhances our emotional well-being.”

And he adds: “It is good for our brain, because it helps us generate endorphins when doing an activity that we like. These chemical substances that we have in our brain make us feel better, they are responsible for our well-being and they also reduce cortisol, which is the hormone that causes stress.”

Likewise, researcher Jun Wen, professor of Tourism and Hospitality Management at Edith Cowan University’s Faculty of Business and Law, in an article written in the journal ‘Tourism Management’, said that wellness trips are also suitable for those who They suffer from dementia.

“Tourism is often considered a form of recreation that allows us to escape from everyday life. The emotional states, thoughts and unique memories that travel brings up can have a positive influence on the well-being of people living with dementia,” Wen said.

“Experience new emotions, moods and other reactions, and thus stimulate the brain functions that allow them to process those feelings,” he added.

KAREN CASTAÑEDA

DIGITAL SCOPE EDITORIAL

TIME

