Welsh super talent quits rugby to pursue NFL dream: “Can’t miss this opportunity”

#Welsh #super #talent #quits #rugby #pursue #NFL #dream #opportunity

A bolt from the blue for rugby fans in Wales, as their star Louis Rees-Zammit has suddenly decided to turn his back on the sport. The 22-year-old Rees-Zammit is switching to American Football, where he wants to prepare for the NFL.

“It’s not even April 1st yet, dude!”

The reaction of Dillon Lewis, teammate of Louis Rees-Zammit at Wales, speaks volumes. The news of his transfer comes as a bombshell in the rugby world.

For those who follow rugby closely, the name Louis Rees-Zammit will certainly ring a bell. In recent years, the spectacular winger has broken one record after another.

At the age of 18, he was the youngest player ever to make his debut for Gloucester in the Premier League. Not much later, he also had the record of being the youngest player to score a hat-trick of tries.

Rees-Zammit was also quickly called up to Wales and in recent years has been part of the team that took part in the Six Nations and recently the World Cup, where he failed in the quarter-finals.

It was an honor to play for Wales, but the time is right to pursue another dream.

Louis Rees-Zammit

The golden boy – also popular thanks to his looks and his relationship with a famous influencer – is now giving up all this for his dream of making it in the NFL

Rees-Zammit has enrolled in the program that the premier American Football competition has set up to prepare more players from around the world for the big time.

Also Read:  Daugavins: After the bronze, we waited for calls from the best clubs, but I currently have the worst contract in my career

“It was an incredible honor to play rugby for my country,” says Rees-Zammit. “Still, I think the time is right to pursue another dream. These are opportunities that don’t arise often.”

Rees-Zammit is not the first rugby player to attempt to make the transition to the NFL, although it is very rare for someone to reach the top in either sport.

This contains inserted content from a social media network that wants to write or read cookies (Instagram). You have not given permission for this.

Click here to still allow this

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Want to Move Abroad? These are the 10 Best Countries for Expats 2024
Want to Move Abroad? These are the 10 Best Countries for Expats 2024
Posted on
New pension indexation table from January 15, 2024. It’s almost certain – transfers will be like this from March [17.01.2024]
New pension indexation table from January 15, 2024. It’s almost certain – transfers will be like this from March [17.01.2024]
Posted on
STALKER 2 surprises everyone by announcing a definitive release date. The mutant shooter action won’t take any longer – STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl
STALKER 2 surprises everyone by announcing a definitive release date. The mutant shooter action won’t take any longer – STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl
Posted on
RIGHT NOW: All parties agree – broad consensus on crucial issues
RIGHT NOW: All parties agree – broad consensus on crucial issues
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Ukraine union USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News