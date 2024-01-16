Welsh super talent quits rugby to pursue NFL dream: “Can’t miss this opportunity”

#Welsh #super #talent #quits #rugby #pursue #NFL #dream #opportunity

A bolt from the blue for rugby fans in Wales, as their star Louis Rees-Zammit has suddenly decided to turn his back on the sport. The 22-year-old Rees-Zammit is switching to American Football, where he wants to prepare for the NFL.

The reaction of Dillon Lewis, teammate of Louis Rees-Zammit at Wales, speaks volumes. The news of his transfer comes as a bombshell in the rugby world.

For those who follow rugby closely, the name Louis Rees-Zammit will certainly ring a bell. In recent years, the spectacular winger has broken one record after another.

At the age of 18, he was the youngest player ever to make his debut for Gloucester in the Premier League. Not much later, he also had the record of being the youngest player to score a hat-trick of tries.

Rees-Zammit was also quickly called up to Wales and in recent years has been part of the team that took part in the Six Nations and recently the World Cup, where he failed in the quarter-finals.

It was an honor to play for Wales, but the time is right to pursue another dream.



Louis Rees-Zammit

The golden boy – also popular thanks to his looks and his relationship with a famous influencer – is now giving up all this for his dream of making it in the NFL

Rees-Zammit has enrolled in the program that the premier American Football competition has set up to prepare more players from around the world for the big time.

“It was an incredible honor to play rugby for my country,” says Rees-Zammit. “Still, I think the time is right to pursue another dream. These are opportunities that don’t arise often.”

Rees-Zammit is not the first rugby player to attempt to make the transition to the NFL, although it is very rare for someone to reach the top in either sport.

