Wendy van Dijk temporarily stops work due to daughter’s illness | Backbiting

#Wendy #van #Dijk #temporarily #stops #work #due #daughters #illness #Backbiting

Jan 21, 2024 at 12:40 am

Wendy van Dijk temporarily stops her work due to the health of her daughter Lizzy. The 13-year-old girl has a rare disease.

Van Dijk’s daughter’s body no longer produces new blood cells. This makes Lizzy extra vulnerable. “Our family is, as it were, living in corona times again. We are not allowed to see too many people,” says Van Dijk Show news.

The recordings for Van Dijk’s program Who of the Three have been postponed in consultation with broadcaster Talpa. It is not yet clear when she can return to work. “All eyes are now focused on the recovery of our sweet darling. That is the most important thing now. We are confident that everything will turn out well.”

Father Erland Galjaard also adjusts his work rhythm. Together with Ronald Molendijk, Galjaard produces music under the artist name Soulvation. The duo now does this remotely.

BackbitWendy van Dijk