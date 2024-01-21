Wendy van Dijk temporarily stops work due to daughter’s illness | Backbiting

#Wendy #van #Dijk #temporarily #stops #work #due #daughters #illness #Backbiting

Jan 21, 2024 at 12:40 am

Wendy van Dijk temporarily stops her work due to the health of her daughter Lizzy. The 13-year-old girl has a rare disease.

Van Dijk’s daughter’s body no longer produces new blood cells. This makes Lizzy extra vulnerable. “Our family is, as it were, living in corona times again. We are not allowed to see too many people,” says Van Dijk Show news.

The recordings for Van Dijk’s program Who of the Three have been postponed in consultation with broadcaster Talpa. It is not yet clear when she can return to work. “All eyes are now focused on the recovery of our sweet darling. That is the most important thing now. We are confident that everything will turn out well.”

Father Erland Galjaard also adjusts his work rhythm. Together with Ronald Molendijk, Galjaard produces music under the artist name Soulvation. The duo now does this remotely.

Read more about:

BackbitWendy van Dijk

Also Read:  Austria confirms the agreement with Romania and Bulgaria regarding the accession to Schengen with air borders/ Vienna sent the confirmation of the Spanish presidency of the EU Council/ The member countries must give their consent

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Death of virologist and former senator Lise Thiry at the age of 102
Death of virologist and former senator Lise Thiry at the age of 102
Posted on
Wendy van Dijk temporarily stops work due to daughter’s illness | Backbiting
Wendy van Dijk temporarily stops work due to daughter’s illness | Backbiting
Posted on
Nikolay Mihailov with a chance to create something unprecedented in the history of Levski
Nikolay Mihailov with a chance to create something unprecedented in the history of Levski
Posted on
Which variants are in circulation?
Which variants are in circulation?
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News