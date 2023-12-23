West Ham beat Manchester United, overtake them in the standings – Football World – England

#West #Ham #beat #Manchester #United #overtake #standings #Football #World #England

West Ham won with 2:0 Manchester United in a match of the 18th round of the Premier League. The two goals came within just 6 minutes. First, Jared Bowen opened the scoring in the 72nd minute with his 11th Premier League goal of the season, then Mohamed Qudus doubled the lead after a mistake by Coby Mayno. Thus, the “Hammers” overtook the “Red Devils” in the temporary standings, occupying sixth place with 30 points. Erik ten Haag’s team is 8th with two points less.

19-year-old Willie Kambuala made his debut for Manchester United, partnering Jonny Evans in the center of defense. This was necessary due to the absence of Raphael Varane, who fell ill before the match. For the 4th time in a row, Ten Haag left one of the stars of the team – Marcus Rashford – on the bench.

The “Hammers” started more actively and were the first to reach a goal opportunity. In the 5th minute, Emerson made a tricky shot from mid-range, but Andre Onana did not allow himself to be surprised and cleared. The Red Devils responded with a fine attack down the left five minutes later through Garnacho and Luke Shaw, whose cross, however, did not trouble Areola. Garnacho again put pressure on the home defense in the 32nd minute after an individual break, but his shot from a tight angle failed to trouble the West Ham keeper.

Three minutes later, the Argentine missed a “golden” chance to put Manchester United ahead. Mohamed Kudus gave the ball to the opponent, and Antoni masterfully brought Garnacho face to face with Areola. However, the winger was unable to overcome Areola.

Shortly after, a combination between Antoni and Garnacho almost resulted in a goal for the Hammers. Five minutes before the break, Kobi Maino attempted a shot from the air that made it difficult for Areola, but the goalkeeper was still able to clear for a corner. The pressure from the visitors continued and at the end of the first half, Antoni sent a masterful cross into the penalty area, where Hoyland and Garnacho lost the ball. In stoppage time, Tomasz Soucek headed in a cross from a free kick, but the ball went wide of the right post of Onana’s goal.

The second half started evenly, with the first danger in front of Manchester United’s goal. In the 56th minute, Gerard Bowen sent the ball under the crossbar with his head, but Andre Onana stretched and made a masterful clearance. A minute later, the Red Devils goalkeeper was tested by his team-mate Jonny Evans with a rebound, but the keeper again managed. Just before the hour mark, Erik ten Hag’s patience with Rasmus Hoylund ran out and Marcus Rashford came on. In the 69th minute, Luke Shaw was superbly found in the penalty area and came very close to finding Garnacho in front of an empty net. However, an excellent intervention by Kurt Zouma prevented the goal

The score was opened in the 72nd minute when West Ham took the lead. A great pass from Lucas Paqueta put Gerard Bowen behind the opposition defense and although his first shot was blocked by Andre Onana, he made no mistake with the second attempt – 1-0.

The Hammers struck again six minutes later when Kobi Maino mishandled the ball and Mohamed Kudus was given the chance to get forward and right-foot the ball into Onana’s bottom right-hand corner to make it 2-0.

Until the end of the meeting, the visitors did nothing and seemed to accept the loss, which was their 13th loss of the season.

FT | WEST HAM – MANCHESTER JUN 2:0

1-0 Jared Bowen (72)

2:0 Mohamed Quddus (78)

West Ham: 23. Areola, 5. Tsoufal, 4. Zouma, 15. Mavropanos, 33. Emerson, 28. Soucek, 19. Alvarez, 14. Kudus, 7. Ward-Prowse, 10. Paquette, 20. Bowen

Reserves: 1. Fabianski, 22. Banrama, 2. Johnson, 18. Ings, 24. Kerrer, 3. Creswell, 45. Mubana, 21. Ogbonna, 8. Fornals

Manager David Moyes

Manchester United: 24. Onana, 29. Wan-Bissaka, 53. Kambuala, 35. Evans, 23. Shaw, 39. McTominay, 37. Mayno, 17. Garnacho, 8. Fernandes, 21. Antony, 11. Hoylund

Reserves: 1. Bayndar, 4. Amrabat, 66. Benet, 34. Van de Beek, 14. Eriksen, 46. Mejbri, 28. Pelistri, 10. Rashford, 15. Reguilon

Menijar Erik ten Hag

Judge Simon Hooper

London Stadium