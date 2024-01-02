WEST – La tempête “Alvaro” balaie Morombe

first images obtained through local sources in Morombe, yesterday around 2 p.m. The strong tropical storm “Alvaro” was announced to enter between Morondava, Menabe region and Morombe, Atsimo-Andrefana, around 7 p.m. yesterday. The damage came earlier.

Strong winds, roofs torn off in the fokontany of Tsinjorano and Androva, floods hit the urban commune of Morombe. Around 2 p.m., the wind and rain did not stop and local residents noted some violent winds, while the center of the tropical storm was only expected to make landfall around 7 p.m. yesterday.

“The storm has already devastated before it even made landfall. We noticed a certain violence of the wind accompanied by rain. As I speak to you, it is not possible to go out due to the wind and floods,” reports Vincent de Paul, delegate of the regional directorate of Youth and Sports in the Morombe district, contacted by telephone yesterday around 19h.

The sea has not yet overflowed but if the rain continues, the town of Morombe will be flooded.

“It rained for almost four hours continuously. So far, the sea has not yet invaded the city but if this rain persists, Morombe will be flooded tomorrow morning (editor’s note: this morning). The Jirama’s power is cut off but no intervention is possible, given the situation,” explains the district head of Morombe, Abdon Ravelonandro, also reached by telephone yesterday around 7 p.m.

Preparations

However, he indicates that accommodation sites have been made available to the victims, who were estimated at ninety yesterday evening. “Accommodation sites such as schools and the tranompokonolona have been opened to receive the victims. It is the rainwater which has difficulty draining away which is causing the water to rise, and houses are already flooded,” adds the district head.

As of Saturday, upon the announcement of the passage of bad weather in the Morombe area and the coast of the Atsimo-Andrefana region, the District Risk and Disaster Management Committee has already met to prepare for the stock of prepositioning and accommodation sites to be made available to disaster victims in the nine fokontany that make up the urban commune of Morombe. The General Directorate of Meteorology informed yesterday around 6 p.m. that the storm “Alvaro” was going to make Morombe its entry point. The districts of Morondava, Beroroha, Ankazoabo, Toliara II and Toliara I were on red alert.

MiotiSoa Mare