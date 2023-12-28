WFF U13 TOURNAMENT – Yfomac 2 lifts the trophy

The U13 footballers were in the spotlight yesterday at Academica in Andohatapenaka

Yfomac continues to promote women’s football in the country. The women’s football school organized yesterday the fourth edition of the “Women empowerment Football-Féminin” (WFF) Tournament dedicated to girls under 13 years old, on the Academica synthetic field, in Andohatapenaka.

It’s a 6-a-side football tournament. Each match lasts fifteen minutes in two installments. Eight teams from the capital and surrounding towns competed. The eight teams all played in the final phase in the form of a classification match, after the group stage. The two best ranked in each group faced each other, and the equivalent of the final was played between two Yfomac teams.

Yfomac 2 won, 2-0, against Yfomac 1 and won the trophy of this fourth edition. Yfomac 1 finished first in group A, after two victories against Talenta 2 (5-0) and Kiks FC (1-0), before the one-all draw against Yfomac 3, in the group stage. Yfomac 2, for its part, finished at the top of group B thanks to its two successes against Assefema (2-0) and 505 Games (1-0) after the goalless draw against Talenta 1.

Talented

The second teams from each group competed for third place. Kiks FC from Imerintsiatosika completed the podium by beating 505 Games by 1 to 0. The classification match for fifth place was an affair between two teams from Talenta from Ampahimanga-Arivonimamo. Talenta 1 won 2-0 against its second team. Assefema’s team finished seventh with Yfomac 3 (1 to 0).

“We are focusing on preparing the next generation of women’s football, both players and managers. We have spotted some talented players. There are no miracles in sport, and in football, in particular, results depend on preparation,” says Norbert Rafalimanana, one of the founders of the Yfomac women’s football school.

“These young people need motivation. Those who have talent deserve to form a team that could represent the country in international competition. We are now preparing our participation in the international U15F tournament in Switzerland, ‘Swiss Girls Cup’, 2025. We have already demonstrated a good performance during our participation this year by climbing to the third step,” he concludes. .

Serge Rasanda

