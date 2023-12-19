what a colossal sum he lost on the spot, in the devastating fire!

Dumitru Dragomir, the former president of the LPF, makes revelations after the restaurant in Snagov of Paul Nicolau, the businessman known as “Pescobar” caught fire.

After Paul Nicolau’s restaurant caught fire, Dumitru Dragomir revealed how the location came to be engulfed in fire.

The Romanian millionaire’s restaurant burned to the ground, and Mitică’s friend Dragomir lost a colossal sum

The millionaire claims that Paul Nicolau allowed his Pakistani employees to sleep in the location, they plugged in an electrical outlet, and the restaurant burned to the ground.

Moreover, the former president of the Professional Football League claims that Paul Nicholas it had a damage of approximately 400,000 euros.

“I don’t know what damage he had, that he avoids me. He is ashamed of me. I told him to take action. (…) But it has great damage. Only the appliances, which were made of stainless steel, did not suffer anything. The rest is dust. My guess is that it has about 3-400,000 damage. Of euro.

Pakistanis were sleeping there, I don’t know what anymore… And they plugged in, I think, I guess, to keep it warm. It has damage. This is to be learned. If he had 2 bottles, that’s it, of foam, nothing happened.

You don’t even see it in the movies (what was at that restaurant, n. ed.). My son, who has been to all the great hotels and restaurants in the world, told me that his restaurant was the best. From the world“, revealed Dumitru Dragomir at fanatik.ro.

What Paul Nicolau said after the Taverna Racilor in Snagov caught fire

“The whole location in Snagov caught fire, he is not a victim of any kind, he had nowhere to be, because it caught fire at night. There are only material damages. Indeed, it caught fire from the ground up. That’s it, it caught fire, it’s fixed. Life goes on”, Pescobar said in the video message.

“The location in Snagov caught fire, there is only material damage, otherwise everything is ok! It will be rebuilt from scratch in a few months and we will continue the beautiful story that began on the shores of Lake Snagov! God strengthens us through such moments! God Help everyone and thanks for all the support!”, was the message written by the businessman, on TikTok.

Before Paul Nicolau’s restaurant was burned to the ground, the location had been fined 60,000 lei because it did not have an ISU fire safety permit or insurance.

