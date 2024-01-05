#fortune #Inna #empire #music

Inna is one of the richest singers in Romania. She enjoys tremendous success both in Romania and abroad, and has an impressive fortune.

Inna managed to survive in the music industry in Romania and abroad for more than 15 years. She stated that her big dream was to sing and make people happy and she is glad that she succeeded. “That was my biggest dream: to sing, to make people happy, to travel,” said the artist.

The artist graduated from the Faculty of Political Sciences, within the Ovidius University of Constanța, but never practiced. She said she inherited her talent from her grandfather and mother as they also performed at various events.

What a fortune Inna has

Deliric’s fiancee has been successful since her first TV appearance and managed to amass a fortune of 23 million euros. She has a luxury villa worth a million euros, several cars worth hundreds of thousands of euros and a lot of outfits for the stage.

What a fortune Inna has. He made an empire out of music. Source: Instagram

It is appreciated in Belgium, Russia, Turkey, Holland, Poland, Bulgaria, Serbia, Greece and even Slovakia. For her performances, the artist also received several important awards, including: Romanian Music Awards, Best Dance, Best Show, Best New Artist. Inna is asking about 40,000 euros for a concert in the USA and between 10,000 and 15,000 euros for a concert in Romania, according to B1.

Inna, over 100,000 likes on a post

The singer also enjoys tremendous success on Instagram. She collected in record time no less than 100,000 likes from fans all over the world. Recently, she posed in a black two-piece swimsuit, and netizens complimented her.

“The years go by, but you don’t seem to change. (…) Beautiful photo! (…) You are very beautiful! (…) Gorgeous”, wrote her fans.

What is the artist’s secret?