What a shame! Couple is naked, uh, room is broken into by janitor

Jakarta –

An unpleasant incident happened to a pair of Chinese tourists who were on a staycation. While they were naked, suddenly the cleaner entered the room.

Reported Business Insider, Thursday (25/1/2024) the couple stayed at the Ranz Hotel in Shenzhen, China. They demanded that the hotel reimburse the cost of their stay after the incident of the cleaning staff ‘cheeking’ into the room.

“We were both in bed without clothes, then we heard a sound at the door. Then, suddenly the door opened before we could react,” the man, identified only by his surname Huang, told Guangdong Radio and TV.

Huang’s complaint went viral on Wednesday, with 230 million views on Weibo.

He and his girlfriend stayed overnight on Saturday (20/1) and filed check out later at 18.00. However, the cleaning crew instead came into their room at 17.00.

“It opens at a 90-degree angle, and because the room is small, the bed is visible once you open the door,” he adds.

Speaking to the media, the cleaner, who was not named, said he thought there were no more guests in the room. He reasoned that it was already afternoon and the room lights also seemed to be off.

A receptionist at the Ranz Hotel confirmed the incident to the daily Xiaoxiang Morning News. However, the hotel denied Huang’s claim that the door was fully opened. The hotel representative said surveillance footage from the hall showed the door was only opened a crack before a cleaning crew closed it.

Huang insisted on blaming the hotel for the incident. He asked for compensation 10 times the cost of staying per night, 188 yuan (around Rp. 420 thousand).

Hotel representatives said they had apologized, but could not grant Huang’s request for compensation.

“If you want 10 times the room rate, it’s impossible,” said the lobby manager, identified by his last name as Xie.

