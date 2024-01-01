What about car prices in 2024? The 7 most important predictions for the new year

#car #prices #important #predictions #year

— If nothing unforeseen happens, especially in international politics, where we currently have several hotspots that could result in renewed restrictions on the production of components, I expect car brands to maintain their aggressive discount policy at least in the first half of 2024. Thanks to this, buyers will feel that after several years of significant increases, car prices have stopped growing – says Michał Knitter, vice-president of Carsmile.

As he points out, transaction prices are already similar, and in some cases even lower, than a year ago. – In extreme cases, discounts can reach up to 25%. The aggressive discount policy is supported by the strong zloty and the end of the year, when dealerships are usually “cleaned” and vintage items are sold. And this year, the stocks of unsold vehicles are large, he argues.

The average price of a new car is currently approximately PLN 180,000. PLN and according to the latest data from IBRM Samar (October 2023), it is higher by 11%. than last year.

2. Car registrations – close to the record from 2019.



As Michał Knitter, vice-president of Carsmile, points out, if demand remains at the level we are currently observing on the market, in 2024 the sales of new cars may be very close to the record – in 2019, over 625,000 were registered. passenger cars and delivery vans up to 3.5 t.

Read also in BUSINESS INSIDER



— The year 2023 will probably end with the number of registrations at approximately 550,000. vehicles. Therefore, reaching the ceiling of PLN 625,000 in the next year. would mean an increase of 14%, i.e. maintaining this year’s market dynamics – he estimates.

3. Buyer behavior – demand will increase



According to the expert, a favorable price situation will translate into greater customer interest. The macroeconomic situation is also expected to support this. — We see a lot of positive phenomena, in particular: strengthening of the zloty exchange rate, decline in inflation, the so-called soft landing of the economy, increase in the purchasing power of consumers and entrepreneurs (wages are currently growing at a rate almost twice as high as inflation). These are factors that have a positive impact on the demand for cars, especially when they are accompanied by a decrease in uncertainty, which greatly limited the sales of new cars at the end of 2022 and in the first half of 2023, he says.

Michael Knitter.

Customers may also be convinced by the fact that showrooms are finally full of cars. — The revived demand is finding fertile ground in the form of a wide range of cars available immediately, attractive discounts, as well as lower installments thanks to the drop in WIBOR, sales are growing. Optimism replaces the uncertainty that dominated, especially in the first half of 2023, says Michał Knitter.

He warns that this situation may change, however, in the second half of 2024. – Unfortunately, there are also many risks on the horizon related to the political situation in the world, as well as the implementation of election promises in Poland, the inevitable consequence of which will be an increase in the budget deficit (which in turn may trigger a domino effect in the form of a weakening of the Polish zloty, a renewed increase in inflation, and in an extreme scenario, even lead to an increase in interest rates in the second half of the year). Therefore, in the current situation, I am optimistic about the first half of the year, but I treat the second half of the year as an unknown, he says.

4. Not only premium cars anymore, i.e. a return to normality



— In 2024, I expect a return to normality, understood as an increase in interest in other market segments, in particular B and C, although crossovers and SUVs will continue to be the preferred body types – says Michał Knitter.

In 2023, the premium segment ruled – the market crisis did not discourage the richest buyers. According to IBRM SAMAR data, every fourth car registered in Poland belongs to this segment. But now that will change.

— In the future, I expect that the premium segment will gradually lose its importance in favor of modern cars representing the price middle of the market, as exemplified today by Korean brands. This is due to the growing number of relatively young car users, for whom the logo of a premium brand is not as important as for the generation that imported its first cars from Germany during communism – admits Knitter.

5. Equipment – ​​the end of the era of “manuals”



According to the vice president of Carsmile, cars with manual transmission are slowly becoming a thing of the past.

— In 2023, two out of three cars ordered from Carsmile had an automatic transmission. For customers, paying extra for an “automatic” is no longer a problem, even when the automatic transmission goes hand in hand with generally higher, i.e. more expensive, car equipment. “Manuals” are still sold in the cheapest cars or delivery vans. In 2024, low interest in the manual transmission will remain low, he predicts.

6. Used cars – a renaissance on the market



The year 2023 brought a significant increase in transactions on the used car market after a weak year in 2022. By the end of November, almost 2.6 million vehicles of this type were registered, 13 percent more than in the previous year. more than a year earlier – according to CEPIK data.

– I expect that this trend will continue in 2024 due to the improvement of the economic situation, greater purchasing power of consumers and the increase in the availability of financing in the form of credits or loans for buyers of used cars – says Michał Knitter.

It is expected that an indirect effect of the increase in demand for new cars will be an increased supply of used cars, because these vehicles will enter the market “in settlement”. — It is also worth noting that less old used cars, bought in the last 2-3 years, i.e. at high prices, will face strong competition on the market from new cars, i.e. without mileage, often in a new or refreshed style, offered with a big discount – he reminds.

7. Electrics – infrastructure is no longer a limitation



The fleet of electric cars in Poland is growing quite slowly, and 2023 was not a breakthrough at all.

As Carsmile reminds, June was the only month in the past year when the share of electric vehicles exceeded 5%. in new car registers. Throughout the year, this percentage is around 4%, and Poland remains one of the least “electrified” EU markets.

— Sales of “electric cars” are supported by Tesla’s aggressive pricing strategy, which as a brand will significantly strengthen on the market in 2023. However, other brands currently give more premium to cars with traditional drives in their pricing policy, according to Carsmile’s analysis. In addition, the subsidy from the “My electrician” program requires revaluation due to the general increase in vehicle prices – explains the company’s vice president.

According to Michał Knitter, this pessimistic market picture can be changed overnight by Chinese producers if they decide to enter the European market with an offer of really attractively priced and actually available electric cars along with service services. With Tesla’s support, they can make zero-emission vehicles available to a wide range of buyers. We can already see positive changes on the market, resulting in an increasing range of interesting models costing approx. PLN 130,000 with a subsidy. zloty.

— Electromobility in Poland is met with a lot of hate, which hinders its development. However, it is clear that the large-scale charging infrastructure is no longer a factor limiting the growth of the electric car market. I expect that by the end of 2024, the share of zero-emission cars in registrations will reach 6-7%. – sums up.