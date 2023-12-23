What Alina Gorghiu says about the Revolution File: It should have been resolved in the first decade – Source news

#Alina #Gorghiu #Revolution #File #resolved #decade #Source #news

What Alina Gorghiu says about the Revolution File: It should have been resolved in the first decade

The Minister of Justice, Alina Gorghiu, refrained, on Friday evening, from expressing her opinion on the topic of the Revolution File, but emphasized that she would have liked this file to be solved in the first decade after the outbreak of the Revolution. Gorghiu also referred to the need for a lustration law.

“The case is in court, it is a complex and complicated one, with denials of solutions, with retrials, with mergers of files. As much as could have happened in this file, there are many things that I as a citizen understand less, I confess to you, as a man who wanted to see this file completed for the sake of each of us, for the sake of society, for the sake of collective memory. This file should have been resolved in the first decade after the Revolution. This is my opinion”, declared Alina Gorghiu, on TVR Info, on Friday evening, after she was asked about the Revolution File that has not yet been resolved.

Alina Gorghiu also said that Romania would have a different path if it had a lustration law

“It was useful for all of us and I am convinced that Romania would have had a different path, as I believe that if we had a lustration law when it was needed, Romania’s destiny would have been different. We didn’t have one or the other in due time and I think it’s a painful thing for those of us who still talk about the Revolution and what happened then. As a matter of fact, just yesterday, in the Government meeting, the status of public utility was offered to the 21 Decembrie Association, led by Doru Mărieş. I have no other comments, except that, I repeat, as a human being, as a public person, not as the Minister of Justice, I believe that we should have had a solution in this file the first decade after the Revolution”, declared Alina Gorghiu.