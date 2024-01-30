What are (and what are they for) the pancreatic enzymes that Fedez needs

#pancreatic #enzymes #Fedez

“I need to take pancreatic enzymes to be able to eat and assimilate food. It seems like they haven’t been available for a month now.” In some stories on Instagram Fedez denounced the difficulty in finding some essential drugs in our country for all patients like him who have had pancreatic tumors or diseases that have damaged the organ. In reality, only one drug based on pancreatic enzymes is authorized in Italy, Creon (produced by Viatris Italia Srl), the deficiency of which has already been known and monitored by AIFA for some time. Last October, the Agency had in fact made it known in a note that these medicines are distributed on a quota basis due to production problems and high demand, and not due to safety or quality issues. And that the shortage will probably last until December 2025.

What are pancreatic enzymes

These are drugs that contain enzymes normally produced by the pancreas which are essential for correct digestion. They carry out most digestive processes in the small intestine by reducing large molecules to easily absorbable fragments. In particular, amylase promotes the digestion of sugars, protease helps that of proteins and lipase helps digest fats. They come in the form of hard capsules containing granules enclosed by a gastroprotective membrane and are taken during or immediately after meals, without chewing or breaking them. “Breaking or chewing the minimicrospheres, as well as their addition to foods with a pH greater than 5.5 – explains Aifa – can destroy the gastroprotective membrane that covers the minimicrospheres. This can lead to the premature release of enzymes in the oral cavity and can lead to reduced efficacy of the drug and irritation of the mucous membranes”.

For which patients are they essential

They are taken daily by those who have exocrine pancreatic insufficiency (IPE), a condition in which the organ is unable to secrete the enzymes that have the task of digesting food, due to the poor functioning of the pancreas caused by a tumor in the pancreas, like Fedez, from other gastric tumors or from disorders that have damaged the organ (such as acute pancreatitis).

What to do if the drug is not found

In the event of a shortage of drugs, the necessary procedures are activated to guarantee continuity of therapy for each patient. If, however, as in the case of Ceron, it cannot be replaced because there are no equivalents on the market, AIFA “allows healthcare facilities to import similar medicines authorized abroad, in the event that the facilities themselves encounter discontinuities in supply, at the level of the distribution networks to which they have access”. Furthermore, as specified by the Ministry of Health, “pharmacies that cannot find the product in the usual distribution channels can place a direct order with the holder (of the marketing authorization of the drug) via the appropriate Customer service”.

The other “unobtainable” drugs

Ceron is not the only drug in short supply in our country. Since January 26th there has been a shortage of almost 3,500 products, as reported in the list of medicines temporarily lacking in Italy. These include anticoagulants, drugs for respiratory diseases and vaccines. However, in several cases there are, fortunately, alternative or equivalent drugs.