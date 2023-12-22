What are diseases of well-being?

#diseases #wellbeing

It would almost seem like an oxymoron to combine the words “diseases” and “wellbeing” in the same sentence, but in reality this is precisely what Science itself has done by defining a set of pathological and uncomfortable health conditions typical of Western countries first and foremost and of all those (including eastern ones) characterized by a so-called developed economy, industrial technologies and abundance of food, in contrast to developing countries and those of the Third World. So we are about to talk about pathologies typical of wealthy and developed societies, not the poor and backward ones. The factors most responsible for these “diseases of well-being” are (or rather, should be) “improving elements” of the general quality of life, i.e.: increased technological level, greater economic availability, greater availability of foodstuffs. What happens in reality is that these elements, rather than being improving, end up becoming worsening for people’s state of health.

Nutrition and health today

We live in an era where scientific progress and its technological applications are nothing short of mind-blowing. The average lifespan has lengthened (but also the healthy one?), we no longer know hunger and indeed we often find ourselves faced with the pure and simple waste and destruction of excess food. The machines we have have greatly reduced physical fatigue. However, never before has there been so much talk about health…or bad health! Human health is really bad in industrialized countries. First of all, the pathologies due to the reduction of immune defenses: colds, bronchitis, tonsillitis, flu, gastroenteritis are now very widespread in childhood, decrease somewhat in adulthood and appear persistently again in old age. Then there are diseases like diabetes, obesity and cancer, which are also constantly increasing. There are also growing reductions in visual and hearing ability: children increasingly have to wear glasses at school age, premature baldness is also on the increase, not to mention the male and female sterility and the drastic reduction of lactation in women.

In short, like greenhouse plants and farmed animals, we are becoming increasingly delicate. We no longer have the strength we once had, nor the same lung capacity, nor the resistance to fatigue and atmospheric agents. Like the “swollen” plants of intensive cultivation, our well-developed and plump children are filled with parasites, despite the best level of hygiene. What about the increase in mental pathology. When the body is sick, the mind also suffers. There are worrying signs in children difficulty concentrating and remembering, excessive excitement and behavioral disorders of various types: situations well known to teachers and parents.

All these diseases, more or less serious, acute or chronic, have been defined “pathologies of well-being” and scholars believe that they cannot be separated from the improvement of living conditions and the comforts that accompany the development of industrial society.

Populations that live in a primitive state enjoy much more solid health than ours and also great longevity, except, of course, in situations of malnutrition. And on the other hand, the populations who, following colonialism, adopted the Western diet, while maintaining lifestyles typical of their cultures of origin, saw their health rapidly degenerate, with the same early manifestations typical of wealthy Westerners (constipation, obesity, colds, bronchitis, diabetes, tumors, etc.).

The Hunza have remained rightly famous, a population “discovered” at the beginning of the century, settled at 2000 meters above sea level on the slopes of the Himalayas and, more recently, the Vilcabamba, in southern Ecuador, not to mention some Caucasian populations . All of them have developed, over the centuries, a lifestyle and diet that enabled them to live up to 100-120 years, without knowing the disease, in full vigor, joy and serenity. On the other hand, it is known that the degeneration of customs (starting with food) led to the disappearance of quite a few cultures and civilisations, as in the case of the Roman Empire.

An unbalanced diet

There is no denying that there are many e various factors that affect human health: stress, anxiety, air and water pollution, living indoors and many others. All these are factors that cause disease. However, impeccable scientific research has shown that nutrition has a far greater impact on health than other causes. And it couldn’t be otherwise, if we think about it for a moment: it has been calculated that in industrialized countries each person takes on average, over the course of an entire life, from 30 to 60 tons of food (depending on who eats a lot and who eats less) inside your body. This food are chemicals that enter us and perform important chemical actions. It cannot be thought that this amount of chemistry inside our body does not play a decisive role in the state of health or disease.

But let’s see briefly what the characteristics of our diet are and what those of a diet typical of particularly healthy, strong and long-lived populations are. Our diet is rich in animal foods coming from intensive farming chains, such as meat, fish, eggs, milk, cured meats, cheeses, which unfortunately are characterized as unhealthy and inflammatory foods, unlike the animal foods that came (in the past) from farms with outdoor animals that fed on grass and hay and without the aid of antibiotics, super caloric feed for fattening and various additives inserted into the feed itself, in order to give certain characteristics of flavour, color and duration in the conservation of the derived final products. Furthermore, the diet of industrialized countries is very rich in sugars and refined cereals. The adjective “refined” in this case is not at all a quality or a plus of the food, but a pejorative characteristic of the nutritional quality, which indicates a industrial transformation by man and a consequent strong loss of nutrients in the food. Bread, pasta, rice, polenta are made with refined flours, i.e. deprived of their bran layers (given to animals in their food ration) and the germ (sold to the cosmetics industry, which produces creams and skin care products of the skin). Finally, our diet is characterized by a large use of products preserved mostly in a non-natural way (canned, with additives, irradiated, frozen, etc.).

The strong and long-lived populations we mentioned had, on the contrary, a very simple and sugar-free diet (refined sugar is an invention of technological civilization), free of intensively farmed animal derivatives, made up of raw cereals and legumes, fresh and seasonal vegetables and fruit, animal food only in small quantities and without industrial treatments. What can be immediately noted is the big difference between these two types of diets. That of rich industrial civilizationevolved, linked to international trade and increasingly advanced technology, both in terms of production, preservation and domestic preparation of food, and on the other that of primitive populations: simple, rudimentary diet, made of seasonal and local products, which certainly does not indulge in the pleasures of the table, nor in culinary art. A diet, as in the case of the Hunza, which also involves periods of drastic reduction in food, of almost fasting. In fact, it is no coincidence that today medical science recommends intermittent fasting dietary practices, as a solution to problems of obesity, diabetes and metabolic pathologies in general). Precisely this period of fasting, in light of the most recent dietary studies, works in the body a healthy purification, contributing significantly to the maintenance of health and even longevity. And now, even in Europe, there are quite a few clinics that treat various pathologies with fasting.

From all this it follows that the industrialization of food has gone beyond all reasonableness and has far exceeded the threshold of necessity. Why refine flours so drastically? Why irradiate garlic, onions, potatoes with gamma rays? Why put so many chemicals in food, when we know that every molecule of chemical synthesis produced by man represents a danger to health? And again, why indulge so much at the table, eat in such a composite and rich way, when everything that is not assimilated poisons us to some extent? Why eat peppers in the winter and oranges in the summer, why buy foods and products preserved for months in supermarkets or warehouses (thanks to preservatives)? In this way food loses most of its vital properties and its biological value. In nature, every animal feeds on living substances and material, but man is following a reverse parable: more and more dead, sterile, devitalized foods. When we eat, in addition to basic nutrients (proteins, carbohydrates and lipids) we also need vitamins, enzymes, microorganisms, antioxidants and mineral salts. These substances are contained in a natural and optimal way (from the point of view of quantity and assimilability) only in the fresh foods (or preserved naturally), in season, grown on healthy soil and in a natural way, and then eaten raw or cooked with due caution and care.

All these precautions were abandoned in the space of a few decades. The massive use of technology and science not always at the service of man, together with a growing level of income and therefore availability of food, have quickly subverted many good food practices. In addition, domestic equipment allows us to complete the “destruction” of the food already started by the food industry and by the agricultural producer or breeder. The foods are of questionable quality, preserved and with additives, manipulated too much in the kitchen, consumed in quantities that involve a great digestive effort. Thus they will originate toxins in the intestine which will be involved in the development of many pathologies.

Abundance that intoxicates and sickens

It must also be said that today we are induced to eat more than necessary due to the fact that our foods don’t fill you up as they are poor in vital, refined elements and rich in synthetic substances. The body asks for vitamins, mineral salts, enzymes, and we give it sugars, starches, hydrogenated fats, additives, which will make it fat, intoxicated and ill.

By dint of eating “well”, eating a lot, eating foods with a high caloric value and low nutritional value, we have become very intoxicated. Our body is dirty, and like a dirty engine it cannot be expected to work well. The wisdom of tradition, accumulated over the centuries, no longer safeguards us as we have rejected it and classified it as antiquity, superstition, anti-science. And we entrusted ourselves to Science which however pursued the interest of producers much more than that of human health. Now, the same official science that had recommended the use of milk, sugar, baby food and refined cereal porridges from early childhood, tells us that our diet is a high-risk diet, while that of the southern Italian of the 1950s, made up of vegetables, whole foods and fresh eggs, was the ideal diet. Science is therefore starting to study tradition, and discovers that the latter was right. Living in close contact with nature and toiling on the earth to obtain food, man had developed rules over the centuries that had contributed to defending him from illness and delaying death, keeping him healthy and long-lived, well before the advent of science. . Today, blinded by scientific discoveries, we delude ourselves into thinking that we can do everything that excites pleasure and taste, and then Medicine will save us. But if it is true that science and medicine have made giant strides in various sectors, the fact remains that they are still far from having understood everything and so doctors cannot guarantee us true health but only, as often happens, only a longer life as a patient.

So what is this state of malaise that is so widespread that it is no longer the exception but the rule for most of us today? Acute illness is the wake-up call with which the organism warns us that we are treating it badly, that something in our behavior (food and non-food) is wrong. Frequent colds, bronchitis, tonsillitis, constipation, drowsiness after lunch, headaches do not depend on microbes, viruses or the cold. These are all situations attributable to repeated, frequent, perhaps unnoticed wrong actions on our part, in lifestyle. The intoxicated organism is unable to defend itself and is therefore easy prey to any external agent. Instead of examining the situation and reflecting on our lifestyle, especially food, we silence the symptoms with sedatives, laxatives, digestives, stimulants, coffee, depending on the case, worsening the situation which apparently seems resolved. When the symptoms reappear more frequently or become more serious, then we go to the doctor, who does not have time to ask each patient to tell him how he lives and what he eats. He will recommend some precautions, but then essentially he will also act on the symptoms, prescribing medicines.

The problem is that the organism must function well on its own, without external aids and without the crutches of digestives-laxatives-calming-stimulants-antiseptics etc. Our organs know how to function on their own, as long as they are not poisoned. What we have to fear is not the microbe, the virus, the heat, the cold… but intoxication.

Illness is therefore a wake-up call that we must not silence, but rather listen carefully, reviewing our lifestyle and our diet. If we pretend to continue to mistreat our body, the disease will become more insidious and profound, one day or another it will manifest itself in a chronic form and therefore no longer solvable. Tumor, atherosclerosis, diabetes, are not born the day they appear. Perhaps diabetes began in the cradle, with the first pacifier sprinkled with sugar, which made us sugar-dependent. Health it’s not a question of medical technologies, it is a personal achievement to be made day by day. We cannot fool ourselves into thinking we can keep ourselves healthy by entrusting our health to drugs, specialists and hospitals. True health comes only from nature and from a wise respect for its laws.

[di Gianpaolo Usai]