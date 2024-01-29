#gravitational #waves

What are gravitational waves? – Millie, age 10, Sydney

What a great question, Millie!

To answer that, we have to go back in time, to 1916. This is the year when the famous physicist Albert Einstein published his general theory of relativity.

Einstein had found a way to explain gravity in the universe using mathematics. Gravity is the force that keeps us on Earth, and the Earth orbits around the Sun. Until 1916, there were many theories that tried to explain what gravity is and why it exists. However, Einstein argued that gravity is the bending of something called space-time.

You can imagine space-time like the structure of the universe. It’s what shapes the space we live in. Without it, we wouldn’t have a universe, and it wouldn’t be as fun.

A space-time trampoline

Curved space-time is responsible for the effects of gravity. Trampolines are a great way for us to imagine this on a flat surface.

Imagine placing a heavy bowling ball in the middle of a trampoline—its weight will bend the fabric, creating an indentation.

Now, if we try to roll a marble on a trampoline, it will roll into and around the bowling ball.

That’s what gravity is: a distortion of the fabric of space-time, affecting the way objects move.

If a heavy object such as a bowling ball stretches the trampoline, the marbles will roll towards it in a circle. Author provided

This is what Einstein’s famous equation explains: how we can expect space-time to move under different conditions. We know that in the universe, nothing stands still. Everything is always moving, and when objects speed through space-time, they can create small ripples, like pebbles in a pond.

These ripples are what we call gravitational waves. Our universe is likely full of these tiny waves, like an ocean with waves moving in all directions.

However, unlike the ocean, gravitational waves are very small and will not shake the Earth. When Einstein first predicted it, he doubted whether we could detect these waves because they are so small.

I would love to know what he would think today. Not only did we detect gravitational waves, but we also detected 90 unique events! This is one of the greatest achievements in physics, and how they did it is truly amazing.

Squeeze and stretch

When gravitational waves pass through Earth, they squeeze or stretch the entire planet in the direction they pass. If we try to measure it with something like a ruler, the ruler will appear to be the same length because the numbers on the ruler will also be stretched or squeezed, and will not change.

However, scientists have a trick: they can use light, because light can only travel a certain distance in a certain time. If space were stretched out, light would have to travel a little further, and it would take a little longer. Vice versa if space is closed.

The trick to knowing whether space has been squeezed or stretched is to measure it in both directions, and calculate the difference. Unfortunately, this is not something that is easy to measure.

The distance difference we are looking for is a thousand times smaller than that of a very small particle called a proton. To blow your mind, our bodies have about 10 octillion proton (10.000.000.000.000.000.000.000.000.000).

These are very small changes that we have to detect, but fortunately, smart scientists and engineers found a way to do it. You can learn more about the detector in the video below.

Gravitational waves have given us a new view of the universe, allowing us to “see” objects like black holes and neutron stars colliding with each other—because we can finally detect the tiny ripples they cause.

Rahma Sekar Andini from Malang State University translated this article from English