What are normal glucose levels in adults? Information that saves lives – Teach me about Science

Knowing our body’s capabilities and limitations is important to recognize when something is not right and we require a medical check-up or laboratory studies. In addition to vital signs, such as heart rate, blood pressure, oxygen saturation and respiratory rate, it is also necessary to know our glucose levels, in order to prevent metabolic diseases such as diabetes and all its consequences.

You may have asked yourself on more than one occasion what the normal amount of blood glucose is and how it can be determined. Today we share vital information that will be very useful to you.

Sugar or glucose?

To avoid creating ambiguities, we clarify that glucose is a type of sugar which is found in the blood and is the main source of energy for our body. It comes from the food we consume and is transported through the bloodstream to all our cells to be used as fuel. Insulin, a hormone produced by the pancreas, helps glucose enter cells and be used for energy. Glucose also has other important functions, such as being a structural component in plant cellulose and in the storage of energy in the form of glycogen in the liver and muscles. It is important to maintain a proper balance of glucose in the body, as high or low levels can cause health problems, such as diabetes.

What are normal glucose levels?

Los glucose levels in blood are measured in milligrams per deciliter (mg/dL). Normal fasting blood glucose levels for adults are:

-Less than 99 mg/dL: Normal

-De 100 a 125 mg/dL: Prediabetes

-126 mg/dL or more: Diabetes

*The values ​​mentioned may vary according to the reference values ​​of populations from one clinical laboratory to another.

Blood glucose levels after eating can also be measured. Normal blood glucose levels after eating are:

Less than 140 mg/dL: Normal

-140 a 199 mg/dL: Prediabetes

-200 mg/dL or more: Diabetes

Abnormal blood glucose levels may indicate a medical condition, such as diabetes, prediabetes, or hypoglycemia.

Diabetes

The diabetes It is a chronic disease that affects the way the body processes glucose. Glucose is a form of sugar that is the body’s main source of energy. In people with diabetes, the body cannot use glucose effectively. This can cause high blood glucose levels.

Diabetes is classified into two main types:

Diabetes type 1: Type 1 diabetes is an autoimmune disease that destroys the beta cells of the pancreas, which are the cells that produce insulin. Insulin is a hormone that helps the body use glucose.

Type 2 diabetes: Type 2 diabetes is the most common form of diabetes. It is caused by a combination of genetic and environmental factors.

Prediabetes

The prediabetes is a condition that occurs when blood glucose levels are higher than normal, but not high enough to diagnose diabetes. People with prediabetes have a higher risk of developing diabetes.

Hypoglycemia

The other side of the coin, hypoglycemia is defined as a condition that occurs when blood glucose levels are too low. Hypoglycemia can be caused by a variety of factors, such as diabetes, use of certain medications, or prolonged fasting.

Symptoms of hypoglycemia may include:

-Sweating

-Tremors

-Lack of concentration

-Dizziness

-Anxiety

-Confusion

-Loss of consciousness

If you experience any of these symptoms, it is important to eat something or drink fruit juice to increase blood glucose levels.

Share science, share knowledge.