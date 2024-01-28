What are pancreatic enzymes and what are the drugs Fedez needs for?

#pancreatic #enzymes #drugs #Fedez

Pancreatic enzymes are drugs based on pancrelipase (amylase, lipase and protease), which are used when the pancreas is no longer capable of producing the enzymes necessary for the digestion of food. In Italy, where the only authorized medicine is Creon (Viatris), they cannot be found in pharmacies due to production problems and high demand.

Fedez, 34 years old, denounced the lack of pancreatic enzymes, the drugs taken by those who, like him, have been operated on for pancreatic cancer, but also by those who have had other gastric tumors or diseases that damage the pancreas. “They are used to be able to eat and assimilate food” explained the rapper on Instagram.

In Italy there is a shortage of drugs based on pancreatic enzymes, those medicines that contain pancrelipase (lipase, amylase and protease) and are used to treat pancreatic insufficiency caused by the inability of the pancreas to produce and/or secrete the enzymes necessary for the digestion of food. The alarm is raised by Fedez and those who, like him, take them daily because they have undergone surgery for pancreatic cancer, or have had other gastric tumors or diseases that have damaged the pancreas: pancreatic enzymes are in fact essential medicines for everyday life (they must be taken after every meal) and are useful “to be able to eat and assimilate food” explains the rapper who, in some stories about Instagram, denounced the shortage of these medicines.

“It seems like they haven’t been found for a month now” says Fedez, who said he has a small supply at home, but is running out, and like many other people he can no longer find the medicine in the pharmacy. A problem already known to the Italian Medicines Agency (AIFA) and also confirmed by the Ministry of Health, due to the high demand and problems in supply by Viatris, the company that produces the only enzyme-based drug (Creon) authorized in Italy.

What are pancreatic enzymes (pancrelipase)

Pancrelipase-based drugs belong to the category of pancreatic enzymes. a mixture of enzymes (lipase, amylase and protease) normally produced by the pancreas and necessary to food processing into constituents that can be absorbed and therefore assimilated by the body.

These enzymes, obtained from pancreatic tissue derived from pigs for food use, have an essential role in transforming chymei.e. the product of the last phase of gastric digestion, in chimo, made up of small molecules that are absorbed in the intestine. Specifically, lipases hydrolyze fats, amylases digest carbohydrates and proteases break down proteins, allowing the release of simple substances that can be absorbed by the intestinal walls.

Why Fedez and many other patients must take pancreatic enzymes

Patients who, for example, they had pancreatic cancer, as in the case of Fedez. More generally, they are used when the pancreas is no longer capable of producing the enzymes necessary for the digestion of food.

Pancreatic enzymes are in fact taken to treat exocrine pancreatic insufficiency (IPE), a condition that occurs when the pancreas does not function properly, so the normal production and/or secretion of pancreatic enzymes is insufficient. Exocrine pancreatic insufficiency is the result of pancreatic damage, which can be due to various reasons, including pancreatic cancer, other types of gastric tumors, the presence of genetic diseases, such as cystic fibrosis, and acute pancreatitis .

How pancreatic enzyme drugs work

Drugs based on pancreatic enzymes (pancrelipase) they are taken orally, preferably during or immediately after each meal or snack, in doses adapted to the severity of pancreatic insufficiency. They come in the form of hard capsules, containing microspheres equipped with a gastroprotective coating which dissolves in the duodenum, ensuring the availability of active enzymes for the digestion of food ingredients.

The capsules must be swallowed whole, with a sufficient quantity of water, or they can be carefully opened, adding the microspheres to liquids or foods with a pH lower than 5.5 and which do not require chewing. Breaking or chewing the minimicrospheres, as well as their addition to foods with a pH greater than 5.5, can in fact destroy the gastroprotective membrane that covers the minimicrospheres, resulting in the premature release of enzymes into the oral cavity, resulting in reduced effectiveness of the drug and possible irritation of the mucous membranes.

Because these drugs are lacking in Italy

In Italy, the only drug based on pancreatic enzymes authorized by AIFA it is Creon, produced by the pharmaceutical company Viatris. Its shortage, Viatris itself explained, is due to “to high demand globally“, a problem known for months to AIFA which last October had already included the medicine in the “List of temporarily lacking medicines” in Italy, as also confirmed by a note from the Ministry of Health, published following Fedez’s complaint.

“The only manufacturing company (Viatris Italia srl) has communicated the inability to satisfy demand due to excess demand” explained the Ministry, recalling that, as happens with other deficient drugs, the necessary procedures are activated to guarantee continuity of treatment for each patient.

If, as in this case, the medicine cannot be replaced, because there are no equivalents on the market, AIFA “allows healthcare facilities to import a similar drug authorized abroadin the event that the structures themselves encounter discontinuities in supply”. Furthermore, the Ministry reminds us, pharmacies that cannot find the product through the usual distribution channels can place a direct order with the holder of the marketing authorization for the drug via a specific Customer service.

The problem of the shortage of Creon – which according to AIFA it will probably last until 31/12/2025 – like that of many other “unobtainable” drugs, it is not new for many patients. In fact, it is enough to think that in the list of medicines temporarily lacking in our country, there are currently insufficiencies in the supply of almost 2,500 products, even if in several cases alternative medicines and equivalent medicines are available. Among the unobtainable drugs there are, among others, antivirals, antibiotics, anticoagulants, products for respiratory diseases and vaccines.