What are sexually transmitted infections, and how do you protect yourself from them? – Cedar News

Science Photo Library An AIDS-infected cell

More than a million people become infected with a new sexually transmitted infection every day, across the world, according to the World Health Organization. But what is the truth about sexually transmitted infections, what are their types and symptoms, and how do we protect ourselves from them?

A sexually transmitted infection is an infection that is transmitted from one person to another through sexual intercourse or sexual contact.

According to the World Health Organization, more than one million people in the world are infected with a sexually transmitted infection every day.

In most cases, the infected person does not show symptoms, and it is difficult to detect them. When the infection leads to a specific disease, and appears with certain symptoms, it is then called a sexually transmitted disease.

The infection usually spreads during sexual intercourse, but it may also spread through sexual contact.

Some types of sexually transmitted infections may be transmitted from the mother to her child, during pregnancy, childbirth, or breastfeeding.

There are other ways through which sexually transmitted infections are transmitted, including blood injections or the use of needles on others.

Sexually transmitted infections may lead to serious complications, including cancer, chronic pelvic pain, ectopic pregnancy, and infertility.

What are the types of sexually transmitted infections?

There are more than 30 types of bacteria, viruses and parasites that are transmitted through sexual contact.

One person can have more than one sexually transmitted infection at the same time.

The most common types of sexually transmitted infections are syphilis, Chlamydia trachomatis, and Trichomonas vaginitis. All infections are treatable.

What are the symptoms?

Sexually transmitted infections usually do not cause symptoms, but they may lead to mild symptoms.

A person can be infected without knowing it.

But the infection, even if it is asymptomatic, can be transmitted through sexual intercourse and cause health damage.

These are some symptoms, if they appear:

-Unusual discharge from the penis and vagina

– Ulcers or blisters in the genitals

-Pain or burning during urination

– Blisters and ulcers around the mouth

-Itching and redness in the genitals

-Unusual odor in the vagina

-Itching, ulcers and bleeding in the anus

-Abdominal pain

Why are sexually transmitted infections so common?

The World Health Organization revealed in 2020 that the number of new sexually transmitted infections reached 374 million, including Trichomonas vaginitis (156 million), Chlamydia trachomatis (129 million), gonorrhea (82 million), and syphilis (7 million).

In 2016, the number of people infected with the herpes virus reached 490 million people, 300 of whom suffered from herpes virus infection, the main cause of cervical cancer in women and anal cancer in men, according to data from the World Health Organization.

“Sex is a biological need, just like eating and drinking,” says Dr. Teodora Elvira Wei, supervisor of the World Health Organization’s program on AIDS, hepatitis and sexually transmitted infections.

“You have sex, and when you have sex you get sexually transmitted infections, so the number of infections is very large.”

Dr. Wei also points out the nature of the sexually transmitted infection and that it does not cause symptoms, which makes people transmit it without knowing it.

The doctor believes that the risks of contracting sexually transmitted infections are increasing due to the expansion of the culture of casual sex, as sex has become easier, sex with more than one person at the same time, and the spread of dating applications.

Although recent studies have revealed a decline in unmarried young people’s interest in casual sex, there is also a decline in the use of condoms.

Dr. Wei emphasizes that people were wary of casual sex, especially without a condom, when AIDS was untreated.

She believes that people in many regions of the world today believe that they can detect AIDS and take medications to cure it, and because of this, “the use of condoms has declined.”

In 2020, the number of new people infected with AIDS reached 1.3 million, according to data from the World Health Organization.

The organization says that 600,000 people die from the virus annually because they do not know that they are infected and do not receive treatment, or are late in starting treatment.

How can you protect yourself from sexually transmitted infections?

Dr. Wei says: “Please use a condom, as it protects you from sexually transmitted infections.”

“If she’s going to have sex with someone you don’t know, or if it’s casual, you have to abdicate responsibility. “You have to learn how to use a condom, how to enjoy it.”

Latex condoms greatly reduce the risk of sexually transmitted infections, but do not completely prevent them, according to World Health Organization experts.

If a person suffers from an allergy to latex, it is recommended to use a polyurethane condom.

If symptoms appear and the person discovers a sexually transmitted infection, he must immediately go to the clinic to undergo tests and receive treatment.

“Don’t go to the pharmacy to get yourself a medication, says Dr. Wei, because that won’t help you. If you do not receive appropriate treatment, your condition may get worse, and you may become infertile.”

She adds: “Neglecting sexually transmitted infections may lead to pelvic inflammatory disease and difficulties in getting pregnant, and between one and two million new infertility cases annually are caused by gonorrhea or Chlamydia trachomatis infection in women without treatment.”

Syphilis infection during pregnancy leads to more than 355,000 pregnancy difficulties each year, and the herpes virus causes about 342,000 cervical cancer deaths annually.

What is the treatment for sexually transmitted infections?

Sexually transmitted infections caused by bacteria or parasites can be treated with antibiotics, but there is no cure for infections caused by viruses, such as the herpes virus.

But medications help relieve symptoms and reduce the risk of spreading the infection. There is also a vaccine against herpes virus and hepatitis B.

Dr. Wei says that the World Health Organization is seeking to develop a vaccine against the gonorrhea virus, and a therapeutic vaccine for the herpes virus is being developed, with a mechanism similar to the vaccines used against Covid-19.

Dr. Wei also refers to preliminary research to develop a vaccine against Chlamydia trachomatis, as well as research to develop a vaccine against syphilis as well.

What can governments do to prevent the spread of sexually transmitted infections?

Government funding for programs to prevent the spread of sexually transmitted infections is limited in most countries of the world.

Dr. Wei says: “Because of the stigma associated with sexually transmitted infections, it is not a priority. Funding STI projects does not give those who do so votes in the elections.”

She insists that governments are required to facilitate access to health care for those infected with sexually transmitted infections, and to fund the development of diagnostic and treatment tools, such as rapid tests and vaccines.

“STIs are neglected as a contagious disease,” she says. “We want to reduce shame and treat it like any other infection.”

