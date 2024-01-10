What are the chances that Iohannis will take over the headship of the European Council, and Ciucă will reach Cotroceni

#chances #Iohannis #headship #European #Council #Ciucă #reach #Cotroceni

A new political scenario launched by some of the parliamentarians has Klaus Iohannis and Nicolae Ciucă as protagonists.

According to them, the president of the country could give up Cotroceni to lead the European Council, and Nicolae Ciucă, from the position of head of the Senate, would become interim president. All in the context in which the current president of the European Council made the decision to leave office early.

In order to take over the leadership of the European Council, President Klaus Iohannis would have to resign, and Nicolae Ciucă, who currently holds the position of President of the Senate, could come to Cotroceni in his place. From the position of interim president, Nicolae Ciucă would be more visible before the elections, and political sources say that the liberals are considering this option.

The scenario has some chances of success in the context in which Europeans are worried that, after the resignation of Charles Michel, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban could end up taking over the head of the European Council from July, when Hungary will hold the rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union. But, at the level of Western leaders, the prime minister from Budapest is seen as a leader too close to the Kremlin’s rhetoric. So Iohannis would be one of the compromise solutions.

Victor Negrescu, PSD MEP: “In this context, there are a number of criteria that could give President Iohannis a chance to occupy this position, in the context in which he is one of the representatives in the European Council with the most experience. At the same time, given the allocation of European functions according to political criteria, the chances are lower, because the family of the popular Europeans already holds two important functions.”

Currently, Ursula von der Leyen is the head of the Commission, and Roberta Metsola the president of the European Parliament, both from the People’s Party. So that President Klaus Iohannis would be the third occupant of an important position from the same party.

Ionuț Stroe, PNL spokesperson: “President Iohannis can always take on such a role because he has a very good international reputation, he has huge international experience for such a mandate. But, for now, everything is at the level of political analyses. I do not allow myself to launch hypotheses because there would be a lot of conditionalities. Nothing has happened in this regard at this time.”

And analysts believe that it is too early for such a scenario.

Cristian Pârvulescu, analyst: “Decisions are made by consensus. So, as far as the chairman of the board and the chairman of the commission are concerned, decisions are made based on negotiations. I don’t think that President Iohannis could be interested in a position that is not stable for a full mandate, and I don’t think that until June, anticipations can be made between European political forces.”

On the other hand, the version is not accepted even by the social democrats. Political sources say that discussions were held so that PNL and PSD would have a common candidate for the presidential elections, most likely in the person of Marcel Ciolacu. For now, all these discussions are taking place behind closed doors.

