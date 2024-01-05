What are the changes in the prescription of medications established by the DNU?

#prescription #medications #established #DNU

The National Academy of Medicine together with 48 medical entities expressed their opposition to DNU 70/2023, arguing a potential harm to the health of patients and the limitation of medical autonomy (Illustrative Image Infobae)

Just days before the new year began, the publication of the Decree of Necessity and Urgency (DNU) 70/2023, on December 20, established a series of modifications to current regulations, among which is article 2 of the Law No. 25,649, Use of medications by their generic name. This change establishes that “every prescription or medical prescription must be made exclusively expressing the generic name of the medication or international non-proprietary name indicated, followed by the pharmaceutical form and dose/unit, with details of the degree of concentration.”

Given this situation, the National Academy of Medicine (ANM) and 48 medical entities harshly questioned these changes in drug prescription. The thing is that, according to the statement issued in the last few hours, the prohibition of including in prescriptions the suggestion of commercial brands of medicines by doctors, together with the generic name, “harms patients” and “limits the responsibility of the doctor”.

According to what has been expressed, the focus of the discussion is that “in Argentina there are no tests of bioequivalence and bioavailability in the vast majority of pharmaceutical products,” which are only intended for a specific group of drugs for treatment. of some pathologies. That is to say, in the majority of these pharmaceutical products, the same level of efficacy and safety between both drugs (the so-called parent and the generic) cannot be guaranteed. This is especially sensitive in the cases of cancer patients, to cite an example noted by experts.

Medical experts highlighted the importance of bioequivalence and bioavailability studies in medicines, currently limited to certain drugs in Argentina, according to the ANM statement.

Consulted by Infobae, Dr. Juan Antonio Mazzei, president of the ANM, pointed out that “in Argentina it is not mandatory for most generic medications to present bioavailability and bioequivalence tests. If the doctor is prevented from suggesting the medication, there is no guarantee that the patient will receive a product that meets the quality of the therapeutic action.”

In the letter, the ANM stressed that the changes to the DNU “transfer the primary responsibility to the person who dispenses the medication, displacing the treating doctor in said task and modifying his professional responsibility.” “The situation created by this modification can have negative consequences on the health of the population,” they added in the statement supported by 48 prestigious medical entities.

Some of the signatory entities are: the Argentine Association of Clinical Oncology, the Argentine Society of Cardiology, the Argentine Cardiological Federation, the Argentine College of Cardiology, the Argentine Society of Infectology, the Argentine Society of Hematology, the Argentine Society of Urology, the Argentine Society of Mastology, the Argentine Society of Dermatology, the Argentine College of Interventional Cardioangiologists, the Argentine Society of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, the Argentine Society of Child and Adolescent Gynecology, the Argentine Society of Emergency Pathologies and Emergentology, the Argentine Society of Neurosurgery Pediatric, and among others.

Juan Antonio Mazzei, president of the ANM, highlighted the lack of obligation in Argentina for most generic medicines to demonstrate bioavailability and bioequivalence

In this situation, the doctors asked that the Executive and Legislative Branches review this change “based on technical and scientific evidence, bioequivalence and bioavailability, to ensure that the freedom that the doctor has when prescribing medications at his discretion continues to be exercised.” . With the current regulations prior to the DNU, both the generic name of the medication and the health professional’s suggestion with the specific drug were included in the prescription of the medical prescription.E

In that sense, Mazzei clarified a point that usually causes confusion: “When talking about generic medicines in Law No. 25,649 in force since 2002, we talk about prescription by generic name, which is the international common name, that is, the drug ( or active ingredient). But, strictly speaking, generic medications are those supported by tests that show that they have the same potency and effectiveness as the original product and that in Argentina does not happen in most cases.” At the same time, he clarified that, since that year, “there were laboratories (generic manufacturers) that did tests, but not all.”

It is for this reason that the president of ANM considered that doctors should retain the power to suggest medications in the prescription and that, secondly, in the future a Generic Law should be debated and established “in which all products must present tests of bioavailability and bioequivalence, since the ANMAT today only requires it for 68 generic products of those available, in a market with thousands of pharmaceutical products.”

Among the medical entities opposing DNU 70/2023 are the Argentine Association of Clinical Oncology and the Argentine Society of Cardiology, among other prestigious organizations.

When asked by Infobae, Dr. Pablo Corral (MP 93,559), president of the Argentine Lipid Society, spoke out “against this determination.” “For us, doctors, to be able to prescribe generic medications, we should have scientific support, both in terms of bioequivalence and bioavailability. These are studies that are done to compare the standard drug with generics and that does not exist in Argentina,” said the internist and lipidologist.

“There are no generics that have proven studies that are similar in efficacy and safety to the parent or standard drug, in this case,” he continued. So, someone who is responsible for prescribing a medication, in terms of the patient’s health and potentially judicial aspects, should have the power to say: ‘This is the generic and I recommend this trademark or this group of trademarks.’ ‘. And that is what the DNU tries to repeal. There is the Generic Medicines Law of 2002, which supports and I believe has worked well in these more than 20 years. But it seems to me that to modify this we should have a structure, I repeat, scientifically supported. And we don’t have it. “I am not against it being generated at some point, but it is not the time and the conditions are not in place for that to happen.”

Regarding the authority given to the pharmacist to decide which product is dispensed to the patient, Corral maintained that this “also violates the doctor’s power, because it is the doctor who puts the seal and the signature. And, also, who is responsible for the medication that the patient receives.”

The decree displaces the power of doctors in the choice of medications, generating concern in the medical sector about the quality of patient care

So, the expert considered, “the conditions are not met.” “Although perhaps at some point it has a favorable intention and is something that could be applied, today in Argentina it is unfeasible to prescribe only generics and for the pharmacist to end up dispensing whichever brand the patient receives,” he reiterated.

And he closed: “This point of the DNU, I believe, is written by people who do not understand bioequivalence based on drugs. The question would have been appropriate, as long as the different scientific societies had been consulted and their different representatives had been involved in order to be able, in this case, to generate some type of extra recommendation. For some reason, almost all scientific societies have expressed concern that the DNU article is applied given the basic lack of scientific structure that supports the use, today in Argentina, of generic medications, and that there is complete evidence of safety and efficacy, compared to the parent or standard drug.

Juan Patricio Nogueira (MN 97.545), doctor specializing in endocrinology and nutrition, associate researcher at CONICET and president of the Argentine Federation of Endocrinology Societies (FASEN), indicated that it is positive that the generic law is applied “because, according to the World Organization of Health, a generic medicine is one that is completely bioequivalent to the original brand. That is, it is the same in its composition, pharmaceutical form and bioavailability.” Although he clarified: “In principle, I would agree with the article, but in Argentina, the ANMAT does not comply with all bioequivalence standards for all drugs available on the market.”

The DNU is questioned for its potential to affect medical autonomy and the quality of the medications dispensed, according to health sector professionals (Illustrative image Infobae)

In the words of Nogueira, “the modification proposed by article 2 of the DNU would have a direct impact by restricting the prescription only by the generic name of the medicine. But a clarification must be made: our country does not require all medicines to be tested for bioequivalence and bioavailability compared to the reference brand. It only has it mainly for medications related to neurological, dementia or infectious diseases, for the rest of the specialties it does not have an obligation or it is not fully established.”

“Logically – pointed out the expert -, professional practice changes in the aspect in which we should prescribe active ingredients. It may be that this measure, after the decree, subsequently requires the ANMAT to promote bioequivalence rules and that this be applied exactly to all medications available in Argentina. That is what is relevant about this decree and this article 2 in relation to generics, which must, subsequently, regulate the bioequivalences of all medications through the ANMAT.”

Gonzalo Camargo (MN 105.424, MP 451.230), specialist in Medical Clinic and Emergency Medicine, Head of Emergencies at Sanatorio de la Trinidad Ramos Mejía and former President of the Argentine Emergency Society, told Infobae: “You work with certain medications , of which you know the drug and are used to it. If it is seen that the patient is doing well, he continues working with that type of medication. So, the idea that the patient alone, or with the pharmacist, decides to change the medication is a bit risky, because sometimes we know that the compositions are not the same and when the crisis hits, people will try to buy the cheapest one. , which is not always the best. The important thing would be, obviously, that the medicines are accessible to the majority of the population, with good results and good laboratories.”

According to CILFA, DNU 70/2023 could face international legal challenges for contravening World Trade Organization agreements and investment protection treaties (Illustrative image Infobae)

From the Industrial Chamber of Pharmaceutical Laboratories (CILFA) they indicated that the DNU has several problems regarding the prohibition of including drug brands in prescriptions. “From a health point of view, in accordance with the regulations in force in Argentina, in our country we do not have generic medicines in the strict sense, that is, interchangeable, but only with similar medicines, not subject to bioequivalence/bioavailability requirements, therefore “Medicines that contain the same active ingredient do not necessarily always produce the same effect in patients,” CILFA expressed in a statement.

“Only a small universe of active ingredients has bioequivalence approved by the ANMAT. For this reason, the brand fulfills an essential function for doctors. When prescribing, the doctor evaluates patients and makes a diagnosis based on their characteristics and clinical history. Simultaneously, the doctor takes into consideration the qualities of existing medications, medical promotion and available scientific information,” they added.

In this framework, as explained by CILFA, drug brands are the tools that allow laboratories to transfer medical information and promotion to the act of prescription “to reach the patient with the intervention of the doctor and pharmacist. The brands of medicines then allow us to compete for quality, since the doctor suggests a brand in the prescription based on the quality of the medicine, as well as the patient taking said prescription into account at the time of dispensing it at the pharmacy, for purposes to evaluate whether or not you prefer to replace the medication with another similar one (which is not the same as generic). We insist that medicines are not all the same, presenting not only differences at a productive and institutional level but also with respect to their risks, benefits, interactions and possible adverse effects.”

The DNU 70/2023 regulations on exclusive prescription by generic name generate debate in the Argentine medical field, with calls for a review based on scientific and technical criteria to guarantee the effectiveness and safety of the patient (Gettyimages)

“From an international point of view, the prohibition of including brands in recipes is contrary to the agreements of the World Trade Organization, which prevents the adoption of measures that undermine the distinctive capacity of brands. It is also contrary to the rules of more than twenty investment protection and promotion treaties that require fair and equitable treatment of investments, while prohibiting their indirect expropriation through measures that deprive them of their value. It would be paradoxical for Argentina to be sued at the ICSID for this issue,” they added from the camera.

“Furthermore, the reform is unparalleled in the developed and/or developing world through market economies. According to our records, only in Cuba and Venezuela is it prohibited to include drug brands in prescriptions. There is a deep contradiction between the declared objectives of the DNU linked to the market economy, deregulation and freedom, on the one hand; and the inclusion of a ban on command economies that reject competition based on price and quality, on the other,” they added in the CILFA statement.

And finally, they were concerned about the possibility that over-the-counter medications could be marketed outside of pharmacies, as they expressed, “without professional or health criteria, because cases of medications in poor condition will inevitably increase due to poor storage management.” , care and dispensation and the consequent risk to the health of patients; and, on the other, it will generate uncontrolled outlets through which counterfeit or stolen medicines will be marketed, which fortunately is very controlled so far.”