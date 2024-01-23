What are the effects of plastic particles on health?

#effects #plastic #particles #health

A study has just shown that a liter of bottled water contains a lot of plastic microparticles. This new American study showed that a liter of bottled water can contain up to 240,000 plastic fragments, including nanoplastics. These nanoplastics measure less than one micron. This means that they are much finer than a grain of dust. Nanoplastics, but also slightly larger particles called microplastics, which are less than 5 millimeters in size, are increasingly present in our drinks and in our food. These particles are so small that they can be found in our body. At any age, we are exposed to it.

For now, scientists don’t know exactly how these plastic particles affect our health. The smaller they are, the more likely they are to have effects because they penetrate cells more easily. There is little data on the fate of plastic particles in the body. The research is very recent. “What we know is that most are passed in the stools. The smallest fragments can pass the intestinal barrier, especially if it is weakened and less waterproof, explains Muriel Mercier-Bonin, research director at INRAE. They are then likely to end up in the blood and enter organs.

“Plastic fragments can cause disturbances in the intestinal microbiota”, specifies the researcher before adding: “Otherwise, we do not yet know exactly what damage they can cause when they are present in an organ or tissue.” Their dangerousness could also be linked to the chemical substances used to formulate the plastic and which persist in the fragments. We can find phthalates, bisphenols, flame retardants… These substances are endocrine disruptors. Some studies have already revealed harmful effects on the reproductive system.

How can we limit our exposure?

For the moment, the state of research is still too limited to know exactly the risks based on the quantities we ingest and the characteristics of the plastic particles. But as a precautionary principle, we can try to reduce our exposure.

We prefer tap water which is a priori less contaminated than bottled water, even if we also find microplastics in tap water, particularly coming from distribution pipes. To store drinks, we prefer glass containers or stainless steel bottles. We avoid eating ready-made meals and reheating them in the microwave in their tray. We vary the species of fish and seafood which are particularly polluted by microplastics. You can transfer your starchy foods, pasta, rice, etc. into glass containers to avoid storing them for several months in their original packaging. Finally, we can also inhale microplastics. So, we also think about ventilating well at home to eliminate dust on which microplastics can stick.

