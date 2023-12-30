What are the new $20 and $50 thousand bills that Milei wants to launch in Argentina for?

#thousand #bills #Milei #launch #Argentina

When the $2 thousand bills were launched Argentine pesos –the largest denomination today in Argentina– was equivalent to 4 dollars ($3,500 Chilean pesos). Today that value was reduced by half.

Due to this devaluation of the trans-Andean peso, and taking into account a long claim from banking entities and small businesses, the Central Bank studies issuing bills of $20,000 and $50,000. This was also anticipated by the president, Javier Milei, in statements to the media.

What are the new $20 and $50 thousand bills for in Argentina?

In May, as revealed by Perfil, the $2,000 bill was enough to buy 4 kilos of sugar; 5.7 liters of milk or 1.5 kilos of common minced meat. Now, that same bill is enough to buy 1.5 kilos of sugar; 3 liters of milk and half a kilo of common minced meat.

If it were issued today, a $20,000 bill would be enough to buy 2.8 kilos of roast; 5 kilos of dry noodles and – if you are lucky enough to get them – 10 packages of rice.

Also proof of the loss of the value of money and the purchasing power of income, particularly pensions, is that a minimum pension would be equivalent, just the $50,000 tickets. With the payment of the January bonus, it would be three bills.

“In one year, with this inflation, they will be worth less than half

For economist Christian Buteler, the issuance of new bills is positive, “because the highest denomination is worth two dollars, and it is very difficult to manage the daily economy in that way.”

Buteler added to Perfil, that “If you want to fill the car’s tank, for example, you have to go with a lot of bills., because also the banks do not circulate the $2,000 ones. These bills are kept because they prefer to have less physical space occupied in the vaults,” he added.

Another difficulty that arose, even several months after they entered into circulation of Argentine banknotes of $2,000, is that many ATMs are not yet updated to read them, which makes procedures such as deposits difficult and more cumbersome.

On printing of $20,000 and $50,000 bills Argentine pesos, which in practice is the recognition of a price increase that does not give up, Buteler clarified that “whether this is going to be enough or not will depend on inflation. Hopefully, the bills will be released in the second half of next year, and we have to see how much they devalue until they are released. In a year, with this inflation, they will be worth less than half”he explained.

“Let’s hope that it is enough, because that would mean that they have managed to lower inflation, but that is something that we will see over time,” concluded the economist.

Inflation complicates the new Argentine banknotes

For now, projections for the first half of 2024 are not encouraging.

According to private studies, due to the liberalization of prices of goods, prepaid bills and services, in addition to the removal of subsidies, inflation in the first three months of the year will be double digits and similar to that of December, which closed around 30%. .

Therefore, If it were issued by March, the new Argentine banknotes would have lost much of their value.

In addition to the expected inflation, the other difficulty for printing banknotes is funds: Argentina owes 30 million to different external suppliers who are dedicated to printing $1,000 and $2,000 bills.

Small and medium-sized companies welcome the initiative. “We have repeatedly insisted on the importance of printing higher denomination bills. For several reasons, among them the issue of security,” explained Fabián Xavier Castillo, president of the Federation of Commerce and Industry of the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires (Fecoba).

“The other issue is the issue of deposits. What has been constantly happening at ATMs is that with that volume the money runs out quickly. We are constantly seeing queues at ATMs both to withdraw and deposit and this is also a very difficult issue,” he added.

Businessmen hope that this measure will be taken “with haste” given the rapid loss of purchasing power of money.

Inflation in Argentina could even reach 300%

This week, the Government made official the appointment of Daniel Méndez as president of the Mint, one of the State companies that could be privatized, according to the omnibus bill sent by President Javier Milei to Congress.

Meanwhile, the Mint will be in charge of issuing the new banknotes that could be officially launched by mid-year.

By 2024, some economists warn that inflation could reach 220% and even exceed 300%, and most of that figure will be concentrated in the first half.